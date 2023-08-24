A Little League World Series run by a local team is a rare feat and worth every bit of the celebrating people have been doing over the past couple of weeks. There are always so many moments that make you smile as these local youth take the biggest stage of their lives and perform at a high level.

Amid plenty of unsettling news in the world, the team from Smithfield has given us all something to cheer about these last couple of weeks, and they deserve all the accolades in the world for this epic run. Jackie Moorehead’s story on community rallying behind the team both for moral and financial support was inspiring.

