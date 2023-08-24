A Little League World Series run by a local team is a rare feat and worth every bit of the celebrating people have been doing over the past couple of weeks. There are always so many moments that make you smile as these local youth take the biggest stage of their lives and perform at a high level.
Amid plenty of unsettling news in the world, the team from Smithfield has given us all something to cheer about these last couple of weeks, and they deserve all the accolades in the world for this epic run. Jackie Moorehead’s story on community rallying behind the team both for moral and financial support was inspiring.
I was around for the Dave Belisle run with the Cumberland team nearly a decade ago (already?!), and it seems like yesterday that I ran into Belisle at CVS and asked him for a selfie. The Smithfield team and Coach Eric Gibree can expect the same kind of treatment. Get ready for the selfies, fellas.
Don’t forget
For those who plan to vote in the upcoming special Congressional District 1 election, our candidate “mix and mingle” with WNRI radio is coming up next Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Millrace in Woonsocket. We hope you’ll let us know you’re coming by saying yes on our Facebook event invitation (Woonsocket CD1 Mix and Mingle), but it’s not necessary. All you need to bring is yourself and some questions to ask the candidates one on one. There will be no speeches for you to sit through, just getting to know the candidates and learning why one of them might deserve your vote.
Adopt-A-Spot
What a great effort by the Lincoln Conservation Commission launching their Adopt-A-Spot program, and it’s been great to see so many tired-looking spots adopted in only a few days after people read the story on it from Sofia Barr. Our owners jumped all over the chance to scoop up a spot and beautify it, realizing that this effort will go a long way toward making Lincoln an even better place to live in. I’m looking forward to seeing how some of these odd-shaped spots are reimagined.
That one got me
Every once in a while, a local story really gets to me, and that was the case with Bella Pelletiere’s story last week on Blackstone resident Kim Blanchette and her family looking to fulfill a last bucket list of activities with her children. It was a great reminder to treasure the moments you have with loved ones, because you never know how many more you’ll have. It was also great to see donations nearly double in the days after the story.
They’re using the trains
As someone who often previously passed the barren wasteland before it became the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station, it’s wonderful to see it so bustling with activity, so much so that the parking lot is now being more than doubled. It was also great to read a story from LuzJennifer Martinez about a large-scale residential and commercial project moving forward next door. Our housing crunch will be solved in part by filling in our blighted and vacant spaces, as another story from Martinez on development of 15 new affordable units in Pawtucket further illustrates.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017 and with the paper for his entire career, since 2006.
