I have yet to receive a ticket for exceeding the speed limits of Rhode Island’s growing collection of camera-enforced school speed zones (I hope I didn’t jinx myself), but I know plenty of people who have gotten one or more of them.
I’m a big supporter of fairness and just treatment, which is part of the reason I became a reporter who can shine a light on what people are experiencing. I’m also a big believer that people need to get off their phones while driving and pay attention to the road and signs in front of them.
On a related note, speeding and distracted driving become chronic problems, though people might be surprised to know that many of the drivers who seem like they’re speeding through their neighborhood are actually moving at the 25-mph limit. Study after study shows that speeds often aren’t what people think they are.
But back to the speed camera thing.
I see all sides on the controversial traffic enforcement camera mechanism that’s sweeping the state. Speeds are noticeably slower in many areas, and people are safer.
But when I recently heard about another person who was ticketed for going 31 mph in what is typically a 30-mph speed zone on Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, a stretch that drops to 20 mph for a short distance near a pair of schools, and that they received the ticket for the infraction at 5:45 p.m., it gave me pause and renewed questions that have been brought to my attention numerous times at this point.
Why can’t different communities be held to the same rules, with the same time periods for enforcement? Is there any space for discretion and “spirit of the law” thinking within these rules that would allow a generally law-abiding citizen who’s trying to do the right thing not to lose half of their day’s pay on the way home from work? Are these systems inherently unfair to out-of-towners who aren’t as familiar with the camera programs or where they begin or end?
These aren’t questions that I should answer in this space, but state and local officials should. I understand that there’s a lot of municipal revenue being made from these programs, but there’s also a way to maintain that revenue while maybe employing more common sense.
One idea I offered last week to Pawtucket officials, which they say they’re now bringing to the state, is to change not the parameters of the program that calls for tickets in school zones, with a threshold of 31 mph for a ticket in a 20-mph zone, but to change the standard speed limit for all times to 25 mph. I’m sure that suggestion will have mixed reactions. Some will be upset that their ability to go faster overnight, on weekends, or over the summer, (if pulled over by an officer) would be diminished. But if we’re looking to create more fairness and help people not feel as if they’ve been robbed, a 25-mph zone would create a 6-mph buffer between that 31-mph ticket threshold and the top end of the standard speed limit along this four-lane roadway. I believe I would get way fewer complaints from drivers knowing that they were not just exceeding the school zone speed during the evening commute, but the standard speed limit as well.
And the guy from Maine who was weaving in and out of traffic through that Newport Avenue school zone one day earlier this month, throwing the middle finger to me and all the other drivers he passed? He would still get a ticket, and that would suit everyone just fine.
Ethan Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017. Occasionally he’ll express mild opinions such as these that don’t compromise his ability to fairly report on stories. To be clear, as there’s often confusion, this is an opinion column, not a story.
