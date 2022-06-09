When my good friend Elyse Major and I agreed to become co-presidents of the Rhode Island Press Association last year, we had a goal to help create a more vibrant organization that makes a significant difference in our state.
During RIPA’s annual banquet last Friday, we were elected for a second year. As we conclude year one, we’re especially proud of our successful relaunch of High School Journalism Day, a chance for many of our area high schools to send students for seminars with journalists about how to produce and consume news in a smart way. The first one was a great success, and we’re looking forward to a bigger one in 2023.
Elyse also worked with our fellow board members this year to reinvigorate interest in our scholarship program, announcing at last Friday’s banquet that Aniekan Okon, a member of the University of Rhode Island Class of 2023, is this year’s winner. Congratulations to him!
We have a number of other ideas for the coming year, and can’t wait to get back into it. Informed citizens make their communities and state a better place, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to support publications that help toward that goal of telling people what they need to know with honesty and integrity.
One of those publications is this newspaper, and I’m so proud of what our team is able to achieve each year with strong showings in the RIPA awards. We’re leading the way for weeklies everywhere.
Take a small step
I was recently struck again by how common harsh language has become in our everyday lives. It might not get spoken out loud on the street as much as on social media, but pay close attention and it’s there. If you want to know how much the anger has permeated society, experiment by being overly nice to someone in the service industry. The shock on their face at being treated with dignity, perhaps despite the service not being exactly up to you the customer’s standard, will tell you everything you need to know about what they experience daily.
I recently tweeted about seeing not one but two “I hate people” shirts in one grocery store. “I get it, I do, but we need to somehow reconnect with people around us and set a positive example again,” I said. Someone asked how. It might sound cliché, but it’s the small steps each of us take each day that make a difference we might never fully understand. Say something encouraging to someone, check in on someone who seems down, reconnect with lonely people in your neighborhood even with something slightly more than a nod and a wave.
Congrats to the grads
This is one of our busiest times of year at The Breeze, and the big-ticket item is graduations. We love bringing you packages of photos, stories and graduate lists to properly honor their accomplishments. These students are our future, and they have so much to offer our world.
It’s great to see normal
Memorial Day remembrances and parades, graduations, backyard parties, concerts, it’s good to see people finding some normalcy again. It’s been a painful couple of years, but most people seem ready to be back out and about (though maybe not quite as much with those gas prices!). Don’t forget to support a local store or restaurant as you do so.
Help if you can
We keep hearing that volunteers are hard to come by these days, and for many of our local organizations that count on those people for their operation, the situation isn’t improving much, even with the pandemic subsiding. So, if you can, would you consider volunteering a little time to a local cause or organization? They make our communities the places they are and contribute so much to all of our lives.
Ethan Shorey has spent his entire career with The Valley Breeze since starting in 2006. He has been editor since 2017.
