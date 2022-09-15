I don’t know how you parents with children in more than one sport at a time do it. This fall my three kids are all playing soccer, with practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, followed by three games at different times on Saturday.

My neighbors have to be wondering why I seem to have lost interest in cutting the grass. I just try to imagine how my friends with children in competitive leagues do it. They tell me they sometimes attend six or seven games in ONE WEEKEND.

