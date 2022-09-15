I don’t know how you parents with children in more than one sport at a time do it. This fall my three kids are all playing soccer, with practices on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, followed by three games at different times on Saturday.
My neighbors have to be wondering why I seem to have lost interest in cutting the grass. I just try to imagine how my friends with children in competitive leagues do it. They tell me they sometimes attend six or seven games in ONE WEEKEND.
This past Saturday, I thought I’d hit the nail on the head in every aspect of soccer dad-hood. As I watched my middle child play goalie for the first time, I paid close attention every time the ball reached his end of the field, even hanging out near him for about 15 minutes and snapping a bunch of pictures and calling out encouraging words. In between all that, I caught up on some phone calls and wrote up a story for this week’s editions.
That last part was a big mistake. After the game, my son wanted to know why I was on my screen “the whole game” and why I wasn’t paying attention.
Oof. This parenting thing isn’t easy.
In addition to the importance of finding yourself a comfortable sideline chair (my footrest had a fellow parent expressing immense jealousy during Monday’s practice), the best advice I can offer those who aren’t quite at this stage yet is to master the art of doing it all: paying attention, perhaps getting a few bills paid, and maybe even … gasp … making some friends with fellow parents along the way instead of looking at your phone the whole time.
At our first Cumberland Youth Soccer Association practice of the year, I was chatting with another dad when a guy with huge muscles strolled by in front of us. “I think I need to get back to the gym,” I said, and we both laughed. With a crazy schedule like this one, maybe we could bring some weights to practice to work out our not-quite-as-in-top-physical-shape dad bods.
There are so many situations we parents get a kick out of at the soccer field. This past Saturday, my daughter had her hairbow get caught in the netting of the goal while making her own debut as goalie, and then couldn’t get herself untangled. When she wasn’t in goal, she was more interested in how her shadow looked on the grass in front of her than where the ball was in relation to her feet.
I learned last week that my son used to think that substitutions, “subs” for short, was a reference to the fact that his team name at the time was Subway. I mean, how cute is that?
I’ve never found any of the negative stereotypes associated with sports parents at CYSA games or practices. Parents cheer on their children, the successes for one looking completely different than those of another. For one child, two goals in one game might be a regular event, while for another, dribbling the ball up the field for the first time is a reason to celebrate.
These are the moments I’ll treasure forever. They are the times that drive us crazy – how did you forget your water bottle AND your soccer ball again? – but somehow, 20 years from now, little of the annoyance and only the positive memories will remain.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017 and with the newspaper since 2006. His own youth soccer career featured three total goals and some of the best memories possible.
