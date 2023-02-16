One of my favorite things about working at The Valley Breeze, both under our founders and current owners, is that we don’t just limit ourselves to these pages when it comes to following our mission of making our communities stronger places.
As I dragged my kids to watch yet another district spelling bee in North Providence recently, again listening to words I’d never heard before, I thought back to my early months here at The Breeze and how excited I was to hear that we would begin sponsoring the Rhode Island State Bee after another publication decided to end its support for it in 2007.
It was a no-brainer to rescue the event back then, and all these years later, with help from faithful sponsors, it’s still one of my favorite community events that we take part in. I love seeing the nervous excitement of the district winners as they come together at the state bee, planned to be held this year on March 18 at Lincoln Middle School to decide who will win the a Breeze-sponsored trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
(On a side note, it remains baffling that a couple districts choose not to be part of this event. Maybe we can get the rest of you on board for next year)
Another Breeze effort is our annual Yellow Bag Day trash cleanup, this year planned for April 1. Prolific litter has made many headlines recently, and these types of community cleanups have taken on added significance. I know litter will always be a problem, even with any new bills meant to curb the issue, but let’s do our part individually to keep litter off the ground, especially those infuriating nip bottles.
In another instance of taking on a current issue head-on, we recently jumped in on the issue of food insecurity with a big donation of food to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry. Did you know that proceeds from the Breeze Birthday Club (say happy birthday to someone special) go toward donations to organizations across our area?
High School Journalism Day isn’t a Breeze event, but I’m happy in my role with the Rhode Island Press Association to help organize that event with help from Rhode Island PBS. It’s another chance to give back by helping young people better understand the world around them and inspire them to take a stronger interest in their communities and state.
Keep an eye out in the coming months for more new initiatives related to making our communities stronger places.
For any of our readers who ever have an idea for something we might become involved with, or something they’d like to see us do in the newspaper, they can email me at ethan@valleybreeze.com.
A big welcome
I’ll take moment here to welcome LuzJennifer Martinez as our new deputy editor here at The Valley Breeze. We’re excited to see what we and the rest of our great staff can accomplish in the years ahead. LJ, as we know her here in the office, will be covering stories in Pawtucket, Central Falls, Cumberland and North Providence.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017. He’s living his childhood dream of covering local news.
