As I noted recently, so much of news coverage these days either comes down to breaking incidents or long-form pieces behind paywalls, with the day-to-day life of communities often overlooked or forgotten.
We at The Breeze don’t find any of it boring, and every week we’re finding new stories that matter to residents where they live. They may not bring about some immediate and dramatic change, but just sharing them has a baseline benefit.
So much of what we do is just about asking a question about something we’re curious about. This summer, we’re asking some simple questions of local officials in multiple communities. The first is about crash data at intersections.
A couple of those we’ve asked so far have wondered what our angle is, but I’ve told them it’s only about gathering information.
See, simply gathering information can reveal information we didn’t know we wanted or needed to know. That’s why improving access to public information continues to be so important, and it’s also important to ask why when officials try to keep certain information quiet.
I’m guessing the simple exercise of officials gathering the information is enlightening for them as well, and maybe this healthy process between news outlet and public entity helps connect dots that may otherwise not have been linked if the question hadn’t been asked.
Here’s an example of what I’m talking about: My story this week in Pawtucket shows that the largest share of crashes by far happens at an intersection many wouldn’t think of, Cedar Street and George Street, and one that, prior to me receiving the information from Sgt. Carrie Hormanski, I never would have guessed myself.
There is no grand pronouncement yet on why the crashes are happening here at such a high volume, and no pledges of change, but if I had to venture a guess, I would say that something will be done to enhance safety here in the near future. Will it involve another red-light camera? That’s not up to me, and not position to take a stance on, but one thing I do know is that I will keep asking questions on the red-light camera program to make sure there’s accountability.
We would love to hear from you about other ideas to ask about. We probably won’t get to all of them over the next few months, but will do our best. Email news@valleybreeze.com.
Rediscovering a simple joy
As a child, I did a lot of camping with my family. I used to love pulling out that musty old tent and setting up the rusty old cookstove. It’s a proven fact to most any child that charred food over a fire is more delicious than anything you can make on the stove at home.
This past weekend, my wife and I took our own kids camping for the first time. I had quite a bit of trepidation about it, and there were times while packing up in a downpour where I thought this was the last place on earth I wanted to be, but in the end it was about new and beautiful memories made building campfires, fishing, swimming in rivers, and eating charred food that tasted almost as good as I remembered it.
Shorey is editor of The Valley Breeze’s five editions and has been with the paper reporting stories since 2006.
