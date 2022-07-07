Most people, I’ve learned, want things to be better.
They want to live. They want to prosper. They want a rosier outlook for their children than for themselves. They don’t want to be shot at a Fourth of July parade.
I was taught from early on that patriotism doesn’t mean blind allegiance that glosses over reality. It’s part of why I wanted to be a journalist. I saw the deep imperfections in myself and those around me, and I knew that no society or system run by people could be perfect. They all need accountability and a healthy reality check now and then.
I also learned as a slightly older child that there’s nuance everywhere we look. Talking to dozens of people from various backgrounds each week has only deepened that truth for me.
More and more, I run into people, some in my own family, who don’t know much about what’s happening around them. They don’t even get the less-than-ideal version of news mixed with opinion from a cable network. When they do click on a story that looks solid, it’s behind a paywall and they don’t consider good journalism nearly as important as that Hulu subscription to see the one murder mystery (I know, isn’t it so good?).
I recently mentioned something to a friend about a fact that I assumed was known by every adult in this country. She stared at me with a blank look. I tried three ways to jog her memory. Nothing.
In my personal circle, some are literally forming an opinion based on something cousin Joe said on social media, as long as it fits the notions they’re comfortable with. They may be able to recite back something they heard from a national headline, but they couldn’t begin to explain the details to a friend.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard someone say that they just don’t have time for news. I get it, especially as some of the information streams have become so flawed, but that’s not a viable situation going forward.
This Fourth of July week, I’m still grateful for this country and the ideals it espouses. I’m thankful for our five freedoms, including the one that allows me to hold government accountable and for you to read about it (If you don’t know them, look them up).
But none of it is a guarantee going forward. A rosier outlook for our children is also not a sure thing.
You’ve heard it said that Democracy dies in darkness. Put another way, as I tell the kids in my journalism classes, your country is depending on you to learn the truth. It helps us advocate for better policy. It allows us to hold power to account. It informs our views of history and current events. It helps us know when we’re being bamboozled. It helps us not to demonize when we hear someone use one word we associate with a way of thinking that’s the opposite of our own.
To sum it up, learning helps us make things better. It’s patriotic.
Part of my mission with that younger crowd in my classes is to help them understand that the path to deeper knowledge isn’t impossible and doesn’t have to be a drudgery.
On the local level, our goal is to help you learn about your community and how to make it better. That your life may not reflect what your neighbor is experiencing.
Our mission is, on some level, a very simple one: To restore the idea that you can know about things. That doesn’t assume that your city or town is bad, only that it could improve, and that you could be part of that improvement.
Ethan Shorey has been the editor of The Valley Breeze newspapers since 2017.
(1) comment
This is an excellent opinion piece. I agree with it 100%. Ethan, thanks for all the work you and everyone else at The Valley Breeze does for our community.
