Few TV shows have a deep impact on me in a memorable sort of way, but there’s a good bet that if it’s going to happen, it will somehow relate to newspapers or journalism.
“Alaska Daily” is one of those, and though it made it only one season on ABC, after watching it on Hulu to kick off our summertime viewing, I would recommend it for what it is.
Apparently the show was pretty expensive to produce, with Hilary Swank as the lead, but I have a feeling that the ins and outs of good journalism also didn’t resonate really well with a large segment of the populace. It also got a bit preachy at times when talking about the current polarized climate.
Many elements of the show are absurd and clumsy, such as the storyline that a big-city reporter can turn an overworked and underwhelming news team into Pulitzer Prize finalists on almost every story overnight, but they got a lot of the jargon and nuance of the industry spot-on, right down to the bland outfits.
The larger themes, of government accountability, giving a voice to underrepresented people, questioning how or why certain stories are covered, and showing no fear or favor when asking questions, all got me excited and reminded me in some ways how this news gathering process is supposed to go.
The show also delves into some of the harder issues, such as the unintended consequences of exposing something and bringing about a worse result in the end, and how that’s still what needed to be done.
I thoroughly enjoyed watching Rosalind “Roz” Friendly (Grace Dove) and Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) work together to ask the follow-up question, to make the lying person at the podium uncomfortable at the risk of losing access.
If nothing else, it was nice to see show creators put any effort at all into understanding how local journalism works, rather than how reporters are portrayed on the Hallmark Channel or Law and Order.
Reporters aren’t doing their jobs if they aren’t asking the tough questions, and in a time when public relations jobs are far outpacing journalism jobs, with public responses for stories often funneled through six people, and cuts continuing in news companies, both digital and print, it was a good reminder that the way things are now aren’t how they’re supposed to be.
Sometimes the path to the story needs a visit instead of a phone call, sometimes the initial narrative won’t end up being what it seems, sometimes the question can’t be asked on the questioned person’s terms.
The fictitious reporters at the Alaska Daily didn’t imagine themselves to be perfect, or that they could ask every right question or expose every misdeed, but they took the right steps to accomplish what they could, and that’s what we should be expecting of those whose job it is to tell us what we need to know.
I highly recommend this show for anyone, including my fellow journalists. If nothing else, it might remind you of why you do what you do. It might also encourage you to ask tougher questions.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017 and a reporter with the papers since 2006. He watches too much TV.
(1) comment
Great article, Ethan. I remember speaking with a local reporter once and asking him to define the difference between a reporter and journalist. The answer came easily; the difference is a reporter repeats what is told to him and a journalist follows up with further questions in order to seek the truth. Keep seeking the truth!
