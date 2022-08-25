Carefully crafted messages, glossy images, signs with the colors and slogans the experts say will resonate best with average Joe, they’re all part of a successful campaign for office, but they shouldn’t ultimately determine who ends up making the decisions that impact your life the most.
The truth is, local decisions impact you more than many of the national ones, and there are fewer people today digging for the truth to give you as accurate a picture as possible of the candidates that will be on your ballot.
Think I’m overstating that whole thing on local elections mattering so much?
Are you comfortable with just anyone spending your money? Making sure you have clean water? Keeping your children’s schools safe and places of great learning? Protecting open space? Developing adequate housing? Addressing crime or the condition of your streets?
Even if all of those issues aren’t directly decided by a particular elected official, they’re the one appointing the person who does make the decisions, yet we so often treat our selection in decision-makers as we would the choice of Friday night pizza topping.
The importance of local elections was impressed upon me during my early days in the news business. I’ve learned to a far greater degree in the years since that running communities is complicated, and not just anyone can do it.
Our mission here at The Breeze is to make our communities stronger by telling their stories, and city and town election stories are a critical piece of that.
Over these weeks leading up to the Sept. 13 primary, we’ve been tackling one race after another, asking the candidates questions and reporting on their answers. To the best of our ability, we’re giving you what you need to make an informed decision, calling things as we see them, fairly and with context and history where possible, and letting the chips fall where they may.
News outlets should not be picking winners and losers, but covering the candidates and their messages with integrity. Informed voters can be trusted to decide what’s best for them where they live, and a simple explanation of the people and issues each election season will often lead to the best outcome.
All I’m asking today is that you pay attention to make an informed vote this September and November. We likely won’t give you all the information you need, but hopefully the campaign stories we share will help you figure out who it is that you want leading your community.
While we’re on the topic of important local elections, those elections wouldn’t properly happen without the poll workers needed to keep things running smoothly and within the law. Many of our local communities are still in need of poll workers for primary day and the general election. If you want to make a little extra cash and be part of all the excitement, reach out to your local board of canvassers or municipal clerk for more information.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017. For questions on candidate press releases and other coverage over the next two weeks before the primary, email him at ethan@valleybreeze.com.
