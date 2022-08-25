Carefully crafted messages, glossy images, signs with the colors and slogans the experts say will resonate best with average Joe, they’re all part of a successful campaign for office, but they shouldn’t ultimately determine who ends up making the decisions that impact your life the most.

The truth is, local decisions impact you more than many of the national ones, and there are fewer people today digging for the truth to give you as accurate a picture as possible of the candidates that will be on your ballot.

