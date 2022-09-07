Next week’s primary in Rhode Island will all but decide many races in our area and the state, bringing to a conclusion many months of intense campaigning. Some candidates have walked hundreds of miles through sweltering heat, shedding pounds along the way.
No matter what happens when voters go to the polls on Sept. 13, the choice is all of ours on how things go next.
I understand that there are deep convictions on certain important issues where it seems like compromise or finding common ground is impossible, but we still need to try. For the future of our country and, to some degree, humanity, we don’t have a choice.
I also get how difficult it is to work with someone who questioned that very humanity in you during a contentious campaign, but once all of those mean mailers are safely tucked away in a bundle of recyclable materials somewhere, the work of making our state and communities better continues.
Maybe, just maybe, mortal enemies can work together to solve an issue or reach consensus instead of just starting up the Facebook attacks in preparation for the next race two years from now. That race will be had, I’m sure, but in the meantime, let’s get good stuff done for average people, looking past our increasingly hyper-partisan differences to learn from each other in doing so.
Our editorial pages are a landing place that promotes this idea, bringing diverse voices together to talk about issues. Some you probably agree with more than others. I get the occasional call to nix one or more of these columnists, but my answer is always the same: if you don’t like what’s being said this week, you’ll probably find it more to your liking next week.
But more than whether you like what’s being said, if you’re being honest with yourself, is there some truth to it? Can you look at a particular issue and say, hey, maybe I didn’t have all the answers I thought I had on that one? Or, gasp, I was actually all wrong about it. Do you really want opinion pages that always align with your thinking?
I’m always learning that I was wrong about something at some point, and rather than being ashamed, I try to relish the fact that I even realize that I was wrong. I don’t know about all of you, but I’m learning as I go, and that’s OK.
From someone who cares about democracy and civics and the place of elections in promoting both, I give a heartfelt thank you to all of you who have put yourselves out there this election season and taken risks that keyboard warriors would shiver at. I mean, gosh, just running against someone keeps them on their toes and makes them take actions they may never have dreamed of otherwise.
Despite our differences, many of them deep and seemingly impossible to meld or mend, a majority of people want a better situation for their families and neighbors. I know I do, and I vote for people who seem to genuinely want the same instead of being in it for the power or the connections.
To all who are running in this year’s elections, whether next week’s primaries or November’s general election, thank you again. You’ve made our communities stronger places just by being on the ballot.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017.
