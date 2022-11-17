Our propensity to lose touch with people was there pre-pandemic, but I sometimes wonder how much worse it’s gotten since COVID upended our lives.
We need human connection more than ever, but it’s sometimes easier to just say out of sight, out of mind, and put everything into keeping our own family afloat.
I’ve always been much better at investing in the relationships in front of me than keeping tabs on long-distance friends when they’re no longer around. It’s natural, to a degree, but I still don’t like it.
Since the pandemic, I find myself hearing of tragedies in someone’s life months or even years after it happened. Recently I learned that childhood friends not only lost their father to cancer at too young of an age, but they also lost their house in a fire. And that didn’t even begin to cover everything they’d gone through beyond what everyone was experiencing with the pandemic.
How does one reach out a year or more after the fact to say how much you care?
I suppose expanding my social media circles would help me know more of what’s going on with family and friends I no longer see, but part of me doesn’t want to take on all of those additional burdens. I keep reminding myself that before social media, we probably lost touch far more often (though I’m not sure those of us who simply leave likes on a “friend’s” post can really say we’re staying in touch).
More people, especially older adults, are living more of their lives alone than ever, according to the surveys. It sometimes feels crushing to think about those people and what they must be feeling, but I’ve resolved to just take simple steps to do something about it instead of feeling helpless. Whether it’s someone who has had life dump all over them or is simply in limbo and needs a friend, I’m trying to just make a simple connection. Check in on them, see if they need anything, I guarantee that they’re thinking less about the idea that you were silent for so long, and more about the fact that they have a friend in this moment.
My baby sister got married
A couple of you might know that I’m one of eight siblings who now live all over the world. We’ve been through a lot together, and I’ve always known they’re here for me despite the distance.
When my baby sister Jenica asked me to walk her down the aisle at her Colorado wedding over the weekend, one of my first thoughts was how I was going to hold it all together.
As we stood waiting to walk out into 40-degree mountain air (!), I was doing pretty well at not becoming a blubbering mess, but then she started talking to me about how much it meant for her to have me there, and we both just lost it.
I finally collected myself, only to have it happen all over again as we headed down the aisle toward the groom (I’m really not sure I want to see those pictures). It got much better from there, and I was able to smile at some of the most beautiful vows I’ve ever heard.
Alex, you’re a good man. Congratulations to both of you, and I wish you all of life’s happiness and blessings. Let’s stay in touch.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017 after starting his career here in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.