It’s hard to imagine anywhere on Broad Street in Cumberland where a roundabout would make sense to calm traffic, or that there would be space for one on a busy stretch of Route 44 in Greenville where space is also at a premium, but if the success of such traffic circles elsewhere is any indication, perhaps they should at least be looked into.

Lots is made of what the Rhode Island Department of Transportation does wrong (I’ve covered many of these instances), but the agency deserves credit for implementing the roundabouts that repeated studies show reduce traffic fatalities by 90 percent and greatly reduce injuries and the severity of crashes overall.

Bob Leahy
Roundabouts are great. It is the quality of the roads that need attention. A quick journey from Martin Street (thanks for the recent full lane patch near the railroad crossing which is ruining our suspensions) to 295 is met with a long stretch of moguls at the George Washington Hwy lights (I am sure the nearby residence appreciate the constant noise) to the waterpark pit on the corner before Burger King--what a mess! Cumberland's main roadways are a disaster, and residents deserve better. Show some pride!

