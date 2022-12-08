It’s hard to imagine anywhere on Broad Street in Cumberland where a roundabout would make sense to calm traffic, or that there would be space for one on a busy stretch of Route 44 in Greenville where space is also at a premium, but if the success of such traffic circles elsewhere is any indication, perhaps they should at least be looked into.
Lots is made of what the Rhode Island Department of Transportation does wrong (I’ve covered many of these instances), but the agency deserves credit for implementing the roundabouts that repeated studies show reduce traffic fatalities by 90 percent and greatly reduce injuries and the severity of crashes overall.
Prior to the installation of new roundabouts on Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland at Route 295 three years ago, there was a lot of consternation about this coming new pattern, with warnings of chaos and lots of accidents ensuing.
But while some people are still struggling to understand the concept of yielding to those drivers already in the traffic circle, there’s no doubt that the devices are working.
While the primary motivating driver for roundabouts, according to RIDOT, is safety, they’re also implementing more of them across the state because they keep traffic flowing more smoothly.
In Cumberland, where much of the conversation about a proposed expansion of Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street last week centered on traffic and the fact that it’s getting worse everywhere in town, the Diamond Hill roundabouts have kept traffic flowing in one of the busiest areas, all but eliminating the line of cars that once dangerously backed drivers up onto Route 295.
The comments locally from people who use the Diamond Hill roundabouts, even the pre-installation critics, are that they’ve worked far better than anyone expected, reducing crashes and keeping everyone moving. Thinking back to when I used to pull off 295 south and try to cut across two lanes against oncoming traffic, those drivers often sneaking up on me as they came over the crest of the overpass at breakneck speed, I’m happy that I’m no longer risking my life at that intersection. As a dad whose kids will be in driver’s ed in a few years, I’m even more satisfied.
There are other benefits to roundabouts. They’re better for pedestrians, giving them more time to cross, they cost less to operate, with no $5,000 annual maintenance costs per intersection, and they’re better for the environment, with less idling of vehicles.
“Simply put, they are the most efficient and safest type of intersection we can build,” states RIDOT.
There have been occasions where I’ve tried to take a left from CVS onto Diamond Hill Road at the Chapel Four Corners intersection, and no one lets me out. I simply take a right, as RIDOT intended in such cases, and go around the roundabout, avoiding stopping traffic in the other lane and creating a potentially dangerous situation.
Roundabout usage is seeing growth nationwide. During my recent trip to Colorado for my baby sister’s wedding, I was sent on an iced coffee run and on my way out of the parking lot, encountering a median and a no-left-turn sign. I instead turned right, not knowing where I might turn around, and there was a roundabout, easy to make a quick turnaround and get back with everyone’s coffee.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze newspapers since 2017 and with the company for his entire career starting in 2006. You can find him obeying the yield rules at the Cumberland roundabouts and occasionally becoming annoyed with drivers who stop the flow of traffic to try and let him in. This is a fact-based and mild opinion column, and has no bearing on his ability to report fairly about roundabouts.
Roundabouts are great. It is the quality of the roads that need attention. A quick journey from Martin Street (thanks for the recent full lane patch near the railroad crossing which is ruining our suspensions) to 295 is met with a long stretch of moguls at the George Washington Hwy lights (I am sure the nearby residence appreciate the constant noise) to the waterpark pit on the corner before Burger King--what a mess! Cumberland's main roadways are a disaster, and residents deserve better. Show some pride!
