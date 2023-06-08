More people seem to be discovering what some of us have known for years: that local news coverage, not just the kind where outlets drop in to expose misdeeds or corruption, is critical to the future of communities and the country.
A June 5 Poynter story by Steve Waldman titled “How high school sports coverage can save democracy” had a sub-headline that sounded very similar to our mission statement created almost exactly three years ago of “making our communities stronger by telling their stories.”
“Obituaries, sports, local theater and schools coverage can make communities stronger and reduce polarization,” it stated.
The article came to my attention after The Globe’s Dan McGowan expressed his appreciation for a couple of local sports reporters and then the team at The Valley Breeze as people who get the importance of reporting on where you live.
Astute media expert Dan Kennedy had tweeted the piece with the comment that “accountability journalism is important. But community cohesion is built on high school sports coverage, obituaries and other quotidian details of daily life.”
I responded to that: “And when you can achieve both accountability and community cohesion all in one package, that’s the best of all worlds.”
The key point of Waldman’s piece is that a lack of local news coverage, with growing “news deserts” and local librarians now outnumbering local news reporters, means people in communities are more fractured and prone to be angry.
Waldman’s answer is that the country needs about 25,000 more reporters, and he goes into some details on what’s being done and can be done to address that growing gap.
He mentions studies everyone’s heard of related to worse government and more corruption when there is little or no news coverage, but delves further into a lesser-discussed impact, saying the trend affects how we interact with each other.
“When newspapers closed down in Seattle and Denver in 2008 and 2009, scholars found that residents were less likely to participate in communal activities such as the PTA, a neighborhood watch or a civic organization such as American Legion or Lions Club,” he wrote. Civic engagement in Denver dropped approximately 30 percent between 2008 and 2009.”
In another study, the Pew Research Center found that 59 percent of those who followed local news closely had a strong sense of “community attachment,” he wrote, compared to 27 percent among those who didn’t follow local news. People who closely followed local news were far more likely to know their neighbors’ names.
The same study found that more than half of those who skip local news say that people like them don’t have any say about what the government does. Among local news junkies, a much lower 38 percent felt that way. Twice as many news consumers said they knew how to make a difference, or 65 percent to 31 percent in the less informed group.
One portion of Waldman’s piece especially resonated with me, and it was about his experience writing a story about beavers causing flooding and sewer problems (sound familiar?). Waldman thought he’d done a thorough job on the story, but was ultimately called out by his city editor over a mistake implying that beavers hibernate during the winter, which would diminish trust among readers who largely knew better.
“It was a searing lesson. No fact was too small to fret over because each is an element in building trust,” he wrote. “It is not the accountability journalism that builds trust; it’s the stories about the beavers. Or, at least, it’s both.”
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017 and a reporter since the start of his career in 1996. He lives in Cumberland with his family and the beavers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.