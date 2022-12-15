This column isn’t about whether a new in-progress sushi restaurant on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket or new hotel on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence are good ideas.

What it is about is our seeming collective urge to continue to react strongly to everything we see on the internet despite this contraption being around for a few years now, often without even taking a moment to learn more.

Tags

(1) comment

Pauline M Demers
Pauline M Demers

Mr. Shorey, your advice to “take a moment (or several), and ponder what you read” is a very prudent one. As you basically noted, we are all guilty of prejudging various situations at one time or another. Some do better and others do not!

“Herd mentality” now exists more than ever before, due to the social media. If used wisely, it can be an asset to our society; if not, it demolishes it slowly but surely. These days, many people join groups to “fit in” and to feel accepted. Peer pressure plays a great role in this activity. On a positive note, however, many people still remember the word, “respect”, and do honor this word.

Lastly, thank you for your hard work and services, and for your FREE, weekly newspaper, the Valley Breeze. Your staff does great work and has a great Leader. Amen!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.