This column isn’t about whether a new in-progress sushi restaurant on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket or new hotel on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence are good ideas.
What it is about is our seeming collective urge to continue to react strongly to everything we see on the internet despite this contraption being around for a few years now, often without even taking a moment to learn more.
Some, I’m sure, will take that first sentence as an endorsement of both of those projects, but I would assure them, if they’d take some time to hear me out, that this would be the wrong takeaway (though I’ve been known to enjoy some good sushi).
Our preconceived notions and biases are heightened in this age of information overload and social media algorithms that feed us more of what we already agree with.
I watched one person after another last week, many clearly speaking before reading the story, declare that a long-vacant building is better than a business advertised as a coming upscale sushi restaurant that they know will fail because it’s in Woonsocket.
(I won’t digress too far here, but those demeaning comments toward certain Rhode Island cities, from people who often have never seen the good parts of them, are common. I also fully understand that I get the chance through my job to experience and share many of those great aspects, which gives me a perspective many don’t have, so I’m happy to show anyone around).
Opinions are great, even strong ones about proposed hotels and sushi restaurants, but what is the value of those opinions if they’re not based on anything but a quick read and a preconceived notion?
As I tell my students in my news literacy classes, we’ve been trained toward this urge to react as short video snippets have invaded our lives. The initial post gets thousands of shares, while the longer video underneath telling a fuller story gets 20 likes. The outrage comes first, then, if we happen to see it, the “whoops” moment when we realize we may have had it all wrong and quietly backtrack on our own part in it.
Do I believe Mac Jones is frustrated with “offensive coordinator” Matt Patricia and his questionable playcalling during painful Patriots games this year? Absolutely, but I don’t think the quarterback’s two-second arm wave clip on Monday tells the whole story that he’s “done with” Patricia as so many posted with the tiny clip. Oddly, almost none that I saw posted a follow-up clip showing the two laughing together and high-fiving, leaving that up to their followers.
I believe many good ideas and success stories are routinely lost because of herd mentality internet reactions. I’ve been guilty of this as well more times than I’d like to admit, but I think I and we can be better. I believe we can come to reasoned conclusions on things based on well-formed opinions in all directions, without making people feel like a lesser human if they respectfully disagree.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze newspapers since 2017. His columns generally speak to larger ideas about making our communities stronger places, which is the mission of the newspapers.
Mr. Shorey, your advice to “take a moment (or several), and ponder what you read” is a very prudent one. As you basically noted, we are all guilty of prejudging various situations at one time or another. Some do better and others do not!
“Herd mentality” now exists more than ever before, due to the social media. If used wisely, it can be an asset to our society; if not, it demolishes it slowly but surely. These days, many people join groups to “fit in” and to feel accepted. Peer pressure plays a great role in this activity. On a positive note, however, many people still remember the word, “respect”, and do honor this word.
Lastly, thank you for your hard work and services, and for your FREE, weekly newspaper, the Valley Breeze. Your staff does great work and has a great Leader. Amen!
