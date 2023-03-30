Our mild winter doesn’t seem to have had a great effect in discouraging people from littering, with messes just about everywhere you look.
With spring now springing and the calendar set to turn to April, I hope you’ll consider taking a few minutes to clean up your little corner of the world.
This Saturday, April 1, The Breeze will sponsor its Yellow Bag Day in Cumberland, with hundreds of volunteers prepared to fill yellow bags full of roadside trash and place it curbside for pickup, led by former Breeze Publisher Tom Ward. Lincoln’s Ken Pichette will hold a corresponding effort in Lincoln.
It’s a very satisfying event to take part in each year, but it’s also a great reminder of what could be if we could simply break our habit of dumping our paper and plastic out of the window so no one at home notices that we stopped for fast food or a quick swig of alcohol from those cursed nip bottles we’re seeing everywhere.
While your community may not have a similar coordinated event, that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of making the world around us a better and cleaner place.
The nice thing this year, with a lack of road salt, is that the street sweepers won’t have nearly as big of a job.
Another shooting
A shooting 15 years ago might have had me glued to the news accounts for hours, unable to fathom how this could happen again. I was just as horrified by the most recent one (as of this writing) in Nashville, but I felt like I had to stop watching after about 30 seconds of surveillance video.
Children. Teachers. Another sickening chain of events.
We’ve become partially numb to these horrific events, many more apt to jump to our preferred talking points as perhaps a sort of coping mechanism. It’s remarkable how easy it is to distance oneself from the reality of something if you’re not directly impacted, but how much more real it feels when we or a loved one is hurt.
I looked at cancer way differently before seeing so many family members in the past five years struggle with rare and dangerous forms of it.
We’ve all seen the videos of onlookers watching disinterestedly as someone is attacked on the train or in an alley. The sheer volume of what we’re able to see through social media adds to the disconnectedness and hopelessness.
Intentionally entering someone else’s shoes (empathy) feels harder than ever, but it has a way of making the events unfolding in front of us that much more real. And in this era when picking sides on a bucket of issues and sticking with them at all costs seems like a badge of honor, empathy could also change your perspective even ever so slightly on one of those items in the bucket.
What a value
On a much lighter note, my family joined a YMCA for the first time last week, and wow, were we impressed. The water slide alone is worth the price of admission at the MacColl Y in Lincoln, and we also have access to the Pawtucket Y and the Woonsocket Y.
At a time when the price of things can be such a burden, where else can a whole family hang out for an entire month basically for the price of a full meal at a restaurant? Now, if I could just convince the staff to keep that rock wall that I’m told is planned to be removed.
Shorey is the editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.