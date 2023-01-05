I know very little about actor Wendell Pierce beyond what I’ve seen in a few episodes of a couple of shows, and can’t say whether his life overall is one to emulate or not.

But I do know we need more of what Pierce did at a Dec. 27 Broadway performance of “Death of a Salesman,” when he tried his best to talk down a disruptive theater-goer in the latest recent example of audience members behaving badly.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Well said, sir. I too long for the days when we would debate each other on issues, rather than insult each other. We all need to be more like Chris Rock than Will Smith. When Will Smith acted like a child, Chris Rock did not respond in kind and instead, made light of the incident. Chris certainly "turned the other cheek" and can be an inspiration to us all.

