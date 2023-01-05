I know very little about actor Wendell Pierce beyond what I’ve seen in a few episodes of a couple of shows, and can’t say whether his life overall is one to emulate or not.
But I do know we need more of what Pierce did at a Dec. 27 Broadway performance of “Death of a Salesman,” when he tried his best to talk down a disruptive theater-goer in the latest recent example of audience members behaving badly.
Pierce practiced de-escalation and took simple steps to calm a situation simply by saying the right thing, and though his valiant efforts to treat the woman with a respect she didn’t deserve in the moment, and get the audience to do the same, didn’t prove as successful as he probably would have liked (though the show was able to go on after she departed, which was his ultimate goal), his actions were a blueprint for what we should be aiming for.
De-escalation as a practice in day-to-day interactions is on life support, both online and in real life, and we desperately need more people who will commit to it in 2023. Police and social workers are among those who learn it these days, but if the rest of society just spent a fraction of our time learning and reflecting on how we can make less than ideal situations better, not worse, we would have far fewer awful headlines.
As shown in numerous studies, one simple action, such as a tiny derogatory comment or disgusted facial expression, can be the trigger to an escalated confrontation.
We have fans routinely mauling each other at sporting events, families breaking apart over social media threads that go on and on, or drivers assuming the very worst of what could be someone’s simple mistake in traffic.
The situation we’re in now is made worse due to some forgetting the basics of human interaction in part first to an increasingly virtual world and then a pandemic where we as a whole became even more technologically connected but less empathetic to people’s real-life problems.
Pierce hit every aspect along the de-escalation path, showing empathy and being non-judgmental, not getting in the person’s face, maintaining a neutral tone and body language, trying to keep others in the theater calm, and trying to steer the woman toward a less public place, among others.
“Hold on! Talk to me, talk to me. I’ll make a deal with you. I’ll make a deal with you. I’m going to ask them to let you stay. Hold on, hold on, I’ll make a deal with you ... You can stay, but we have a show to do.”
It was a master class in trying to reach a mutual understanding and an outcome that would work for everyone.
One of the best de-escalation steps anyone can practice is to simply hear a person out. Let them vent without interruption, then try to see if there’s even a small part of what they said that’s accurate and you can acknowledge as such.
It’s quite possible that someone simply forgot to turn on their blinker. Or that someone has just gone through a personal tragedy and isn’t in the right frame of mind to function properly. Or that someone’s poor wording choice might not mean exactly what you think it means.
We don’t have to automatically assume the worst.
None of this is easy, and our natural inclination is to protect our rights and defend what’s ours at all costs, but if we’re to have a future where we live together in peace, I’m not sure we have a choice.
Ethan Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze Newspapers since 2017 and a reporter for the papers since 2006.
Well said, sir. I too long for the days when we would debate each other on issues, rather than insult each other. We all need to be more like Chris Rock than Will Smith. When Will Smith acted like a child, Chris Rock did not respond in kind and instead, made light of the incident. Chris certainly "turned the other cheek" and can be an inspiration to us all.
