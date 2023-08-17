There are so many choices for an important seat in the U.S. Congress, first district, and northeastern Rhode Island will play an outsized role in deciding it.
There is plenty of noise in this race, but sometimes the most revealing moments can come as you simply meet and greet the candidates in person and talk with them one on one.
WNRI radio and The Valley Breeze invite you to the Mill Race event center (former Mulvey Hardware location), 40 South Main St. in Woonsocket’s Market Square, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
All candidates have been invited to attend, the Democrats and Republicans on the ballot. Light refreshments will be available courtesy of Li’l General Convenience Stores.
This is free event. There will be no speeches (there will be full debates elsewhere the night before and night after), just you getting to know the candidates on your terms.
I know firsthand from doing thousands of interviews over the years that the impression we sometimes get from someone through carefully crafted messaging on commercials and in glossy fliers is often very different from what we find them to be in real life.
The rapid-fire debate questions are great, seeing who answers the question about their favorite book or restaurant the best, but a direct conversation with someone about their life and how they conduct themselves can be far more valuable.
I would encourage everyone who wants a better sense of who these candidates are to show, and I would urge the candidates who show up to be open and vulnerable with the people they’re asking to support them.
Think through real issues
We’ve become a society where filtering everything we see through our own preconceived notions and preordained world views has become (always was?) commonplace. I’ve become convinced that some of those notions are steamrolled by simple shared experiences and seeing what someone actually goes through, but the trend we’ve seen during and after the pandemic has been for people to become even more isolated with their “groups” and often less understanding of others.
I think of this often as it relates to homelessness. There are a million aspects to consider and plenty of valid points to be made on different approaches, but real people are facing some of the biggest financial obstacles of their lives and truly suffering as they’re forced onto the street, and the only way some people can find in their heart to respond is to cast blame and trot out the same old tired stereotypes.
We can do better and be better. Just a simple statement.
Nannie’s coming home
It’s been a long few weeks for my sweet grandmother (we call her Nannie) as she’s dealt with the impacts of a stroke, but she’s finally coming home this week. I’ve been thinking often lately about how life can change in an instant, and how important it is to value each moment we have with someone we love even when circumstances change to something less than ideal. Welcome home, Nan, we love you more than you can ever know.
Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017, and with the newspaper since 2006.
