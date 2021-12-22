The COVID pandemic has made planning difficult for just about everyone from multinational corporations to families trying to make daily schedules. It is quite common to hear people say, “We’re making a plan, but COVID is driving the bus and we’re not sure where we are going.”
But I’ve also heard several people express that COVID has been a blessing of a kind. It has made us slow down and take an assessment of how we live and what is important in our lives. It has forced us to take account of how much of the stuff we surround ourselves with has any real value or is it just clutter.
I was looking for something recently. I looked around my house and in my basement. I looked around the theaters and my office at Mixed Magic Theatre. I never found what I was searching for. However, I came to the realization that I had a lot of stuff in my life that was just taking up room.
I came across clothes I hadn’t worn in five years and a recliner in good shape but that I will probably never recline in again. We had more than 100 towels, for two people. There were bags of my grandchildren’s clothes, that once, and I do mean once, looked so cute on them but they outgrew them last year.
On this journey through my life, I had to ask myself quite a few times, “Why do I still have this, and when did I ever need five of them?”
It got worse and worse. I found things that I had been looking for before, and when I didn’t find them, I bought them again. Ten minutes later, both were lost again.
Why do I still have five kinds of video tapes and no machines that play them? What am I supposed to do with 1,000 untitled floppy disks? Just when I was ready to chuck this old technology, I found the cameras that fit the tapes, but had no idea where the power cables were.
I suddenly realized that a part of my life was a museum for outdated technology, out of fashion clothes, furniture, pots and pans, towels, three glasses from a set of eight, 7,205 coffee mugs, a dining table bigger than my dining room, 10 gallons of paint from 1985, 417 blankets, and a chair cushion that goes to no chair.
Now for the hard part: The throwing away parts of your life part. Some of you may remember the line from “Apocalypse Now.” “Terminate with extreme prejudice.” Now I must find the strength to make room in what for me will be a brave new world full of space for me to fill up with new junk.
I also must remember that this is the giving and sharing time of the year. Some of the items that have lost usefulness or value to me can be used by others. Maybe I can turn my journey through my life into a little joy for someone else.
Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre, a Pawtucket-based company bringing diverse stories to the stage since 2000. A university theater instructor, he is an actor, playwright, composer, and director, and 2017 Pell Award recipient.
