“So this is Building Back Better”

I’ll admit, I don’t “embrace change.” I’m slow at that.
I consider myself a “common sense conservative” in an era where common sense is less common. On social issues, I am more libertarian: Live and let live, in peace and kindness to one another. I think gay adults who love each other should be respected and left alone to live their lives. On matters of money, I think we, and our nation, should all pay our bills, and keep our debts to a minimum. This behavior involves personal sacrifice, but leads to personal freedom. Debt is slavery.
Politically, I don’t understand the anger in our country today, but I trust this so-called “wokeism” is breathing its last. The cancel culture is cancelling American norms and values. Honestly, who signed up for this?
On June 11, I wrote a letter printed in The Wall Street Journal. It said, in part, that the Republican Party should craft a new Contract With America, as Newt Gingrich did in 1994. They should “vigorously challenge the ‘woke’ extremism, one point at a time. Federal takeover of elections? A power grab with two new states? Pack the Supreme Court? Young men (transitioning) competing in girls’ high-school sports? Street riots and arson with no consequences? Day care as infrastructure? Wide-open borders? Hatred of our founders? Teaching our children a new anti-white racism? The Democratic Party embraces all of this; a majority of Americans support none of it.”
All this remains true five months later.
So what has happened since June? Well, let’s see. President Biden left Afghanistan, something I agree with. It was a lost cause. But our chaotic withdrawal might just as well have been executed by a 2nd-grader. We left $85 billion in weapons behind for a hapless army, who lost them to the enemy in a few days. We left hundreds of Americans behind.
As I think of the cost of those weapons, I am reminded of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, with TV commercials and mailers asking for money to build and give specialized “smart” homes to U.S. soldiers who have been critically injured. Most lost body parts defending our country from extremists. The foundation also pays off mortgages for families of police and fire first responders killed in the line of duty.
Tunnels to Towers has $43 million in hand, according to the financial statements on its website. That’s 1/2000 of the money we left behind in intact weapons on the Afghan battlefield for our enemies. China’s leaders must have had one heck of a laugh. So yes, I think we have our priorities screwed up.
Recently, progressive women “activists” followed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, a bi-sexual, into a bathroom, filmed the encounter, posted it online, and gave her a hard time for her position on taxation. This is acceptable to Democrats, who claim to be the “party of women” and the LBGTQ community? Joe Biden defended the activists and called their behavior “part of the process.”
Energy costs are soaring. School parents are ignored and marginalized. Last year’s COVID “heroes” are being fired. Our border is open. The economy is slowing, and a new bout of inflation is eroding every American’s standard of living, harming the poor the most. I understand millions hated President Trump, but c’mon, man. This is Building Back Better?
Ward founded The Valley Breeze with Publisher James Quinn in 1996.
“So this is Building Back Better”----
What a great article, Tom! You've said it all! Isn't this mission statement basically similar to Trump's “Make America Great Again”? The difference is that Trump's administration DID 'Make America Great Again', while the present administration began in January and continues to destroy America. No doubt, their "intent" is/was definitely the opposite of THEIR “mission statement”!
The results of the Virginia election have proven that the people are "starting to get it”, i. e., they're finally realizing what the present administration represents. It's certainly NOT “for the people”. It's a “Rules for thee and not for me” presidency.
The administration's statement of wanting to “unite” the people was false, as the Country has never been more divided!
The November 2022 election will truly reveal how America has been deceived!
AMEN!
