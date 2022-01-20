It’s getting harder to write a newspaper column. Unlike social media lords, I can’t write two columns for the two Americas, and have exactly the correct people from the correct information silos pick up each version. Social media companies can do that, though, and they’re ruining society.
Last month, I wrote to say that, in brief, I don’t think we’re going to reach any “climate targets” on reducing fossil fuels in the near future. Evidence makes that clear. For it, some commenters assumed I must be a “climate change denier.” I’m not. Another wrote politely to say he could not understand how a man who coordinated Cumberland’s town wide litter cleanup each spring could not be an environmentalist. Actually, I think I am.
A friend texted me a few days later. “Do (commenters) actually read your column?” he asked. And so, thankfully, I wasn’t alone in wondering the same thing. It seems to me people on both sides wait to be “triggered” by something they don’t like, and sound off about it. I admit, I’ve done it myself on a few newspaper stories. I’m not on social media, though. Never was. Never will be.
So what do I mean by “both sides?” Like many older Americans, those who remember our country before the year 2000, we’re shocked and saddened by the political polarization. It was never this way in our younger lives, and we don’t know how to stop it. It is tearing family members apart and driving lies and misinformation into our heads at breakneck speed.
If you live in America today, and use social media daily, your brain has been hacked. You are, probably unwittingly, on “team red” or “team blue.” You’re angry, and you can’t understand how members of the other team can be so ignorant.
I hope you have Netflix. If you do, please watch the 2020 documentary “The Social Dilemma.” It will tell you all you need to know about social media, and how it has addicted and misinformed tens of millions of Americans on both teams. It’s ruining our kids. Middle school suicide is growing. We know it’s true; we see it everywhere. Families ignoring each other in restaurants. The constant thirst for Facebook “likes.” The pitched political battles. Health “experts” we no longer trust. Madness is everywhere.
“The Social Dilemma” explains – through the words of the brilliant men and women who created Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and more, how companies born to “do good” have, in the search for profitability, created instead products that steal your thoughts, and predict your every online move. All of it is to keep you trapped, and thirsting for more, inside your “red” or “blue” information silo. And with ads, they make billions of dollars doing it.
I certainly am not perfect with facts, but my words don’t matter much. I was stunned, however, when just a few weeks ago Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor said what were obviously false facts in public testimony regarding COVID vaccine mandates. I know “regular people” on both sides are getting facts wrong, but not a Supreme Court justice!
The damage to our society is incalculable and getting worse by the day. Most of these people at the very top of social media companies will not let their children have smartphones. What does that tell you?
Concluded Tristan Harris, a former design ethicist at Google, “If we don’t agree on what is true, and that there is such a thing as truth, we’re toast.”
Sadly, that’s exactly where we are heading, and so far, nothing is slowing it.
