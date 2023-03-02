I live in Cumberland, about 300 yards from the Providence & Worcester Railroad (P&W) tracks. Just beyond is the Blackstone River, which I can see from my upstairs windows. The sights and sounds of wildlife drawn to the river, as well as the sights and sounds of freight trains, are a part of living here.
Needless to say, the derailment of a chemical-laden freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, the ensuing environmental and health catastrophe, and Norfolk Southern’s opposition to upgrading its equipment in order to increase safety are disconcerting.
P&W, a common carrier of hazardous materials, owns or leases 143 miles of track in Rhode Island. Elsewhere in Rhode Island, rail freight travels along portions of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. East Palestine is a town of about 4,700 people. Rhode Island is more densely populated. From any point in Rhode Island it is estimated that residents are not more than 30 miles from a Northeast Corridor passenger station. How many Rhode Islanders would be affected by a derailment of freight cars carrying hazardous materials through their communities?
According to the Rhode Island State Rail Plan issued in 2014, Class II railroads, which include P&W, are exempt from the Rail Safety Improvement Act of 2008. That act requires railroads to upgrade to train control technologies “designed to prevent collisions between trains and derailments caused by excessive speed, incursions by trains on tracks under repair, and by trains moving over switches left in the wrong position,” the 2014 report states.
The rail industry’s resistance to upgrading safety technology led to the awful events such as those in East Palestine, which will impact health and environment for decades. I acknowledge that railways are important components of the transportation infrastructure but the industry must be made safer. If CEOs and stockholders won’t do so voluntarily (because it’s the right thing to do), legislation must be passed to make it so.
I encourage all Rhode Islanders to contact their state and federal representatives and urge them to back legislation that will protect Rhode Islanders, indeed, all Americans, from the consequences of railway companies that shirk responsibility to improve track and railcar safety.
