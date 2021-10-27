I have this thing I do each holiday season where I try to buy the vast majority of my presents from local retailers. Sometimes I’m more successful than others, but the process is always rewarding, as I get to meet or get reacquainted with wonderful local merchants and often find fun items at great deals.
I learned early on in this job about the importance of shopping locally instead of just with giant big box stores or online retailers. At the time, a majority of the local stores didn’t have a great online presence, and the competition sometimes felt lopsided.
But I think I’ve seen a shift back toward local retailers. Sure, the packages on the front steps are seemingly at record levels at Christmas, but it also feels, even through the pandemic, as if people are embracing local businesses that offer both an enjoyable customer experience and items that will make an impression under the tree.
This year, once again, I’ll be looking to do most or all of my shopping with local businesses in the Blackstone Valley and Rhode Island. Will some be struggling with supply chain issues or lack of adequate staffing that might impact service? Will the wholesale costs some are dealing with compared to last year make you blush? Absolutely, but it’s more worth it than ever.
Dollars spent with local merchants stay in the community at far greater levels. Look no further than the sponsorship banners at my children’s soccer fields, or the local charity receiving the big holiday check, to know that it’s local business owners who care about what’s happening here as your neighbors and the ones invested in making the community a better place.
So you waited a little longer or paid a little more? The money went into a business that’s paying a significant sum in local taxes that you’ll never have to pay. A percentage of the money you handed them will likely come back to a local cause or community improvement effort.
Locally-owned businesses often purchase from other local businesses and service providers. Purchasing local helps grow other businesses as well, also lending a hand to the environment in terms reduced transportation needs. The data is clear that local business owners donate more to local charities than non-local owners, and they’re more invested in the future of what happens here because they’re less likely to leave.
These businesses also create character and prosperity, contributing to the fabric of what we know in northern Rhode Island. Tourism benefits when those businesses are open and thriving.
Small businesses still make up half of all private-sector jobs in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration. Competition and diversity lead to more customer choices, and who could disagree that this is a good thing.
It’s not always the rule, as I’ve seen if I’m honest, but customer service is most often better locally, with little chance that your calls for help will echo off the shelves in futility. And I know I might sound like a curmudgeonly old man, but I can’t stand self-checkout, and I’d rather pay a human at the register any day of the week.
Increasingly, economic research shows that in a more homogenized world, entrepreneurs and skilled workers are more likely to invest and settle in communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character.
We’re getting into the weeds here a little bit, but public benefits of local businesses routinely outweigh public costs, with local businesses requiring comparatively little infrastructure and more efficiently utilize public services relative to chain stores.
The bottom line here is this: Please, this year more than ever, make the effort to shop with local businesses. Like me, you won’t regret it.
Shorey has been the editor of The Valley Breeze newspapers since 2017. Some of his favorite small businesses are the ones that offer sweet treats.
