“You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em, know when to walk away, and know when to run.”
Historic advice from Kenny Rogers, “The Gambler.”
When it comes to the health care workers’ COVID vaccination mandate, perhaps the Rhode Island Department of Health should heed it.
Let’s go back to the beginning.
The state’s two major private hospital companies, Lifespan and Care New England, aggressively sought the assistance of Gov. Dan McKee and RIDOH to put the vaccination pressure on their employees.
At about the same time, perhaps a little more quietly, the Rhode Island Health Care Association made the same request.
The governor wanted to specifically support these congregate care facilities with his executive authority, but ceded to the RIDOH which wanted the entire industry enchilada and made its short-windowed sweeping demand that all licensed health care employees across the board must fully vaccinate by Oct. 1.
The congregate doctors and nurses in hospitals and nursing homes were lumped together with home health care, private offices, schools and even all public firefighters because, for most municipal contracts, they are licensed as emergency medical technicians.
By the deadline, the state effectively squeezed another 12 percent compliance and reached a total vaccination rate just over 90 percent. The hospitals had the financial structure and network to make do, the rest were and still are struggling.
Recognizing the reality and backed into a corner, the RIDOH issued a 30-day extension. It flipped the onus from employee to employer, requiring reports that explained why unvaccinated employees were needed to maintain patient care and what plans they had within the month to replace them. The RIDOH gave providers a huge operational headache and gave itself a hornet’s nest to police.
Now in November and well past the month extension, there are still dozens of inconspicuous facilities that reportedly have not filed reports.
And this week, two conspicuous entities stand as examples of a policy which has come to a crossroad.
They are the state-owned Eleanor Slater Hospital, with still 10 unvaccinated staff, and the privately held Landmark Hospital, which on its own and against the RIDOH rules has approved a request from a reported group of 17 employees for “religious exemptions.”
The RIDOH issued a 10-day citation for both facilities with a threat to fine them, and in the case of Landmark, shut down the meat of its business, elective and non-emergency operations.
Here’s the dilemma: The governor is the ultimate boss of Slater, and he is already understandably shifting his mindset to keeping unvaccinated staff where patients need them, and it is laughable that the state facility would have to pay a state fine.
The private Landmark, on the other hand, is facing a near shutdown of its cash flow and is clearly a victim of a double standard.
As mentioned a couple of columns ago, the governor and RIDOH director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, have been on separate pages, he dismissing mandates, she musing for more.
It’s time for the two to agree to fold the hand. Now at 95 percent compliance, it’s a job well done all around.
Thank the employees, especially those who vaccinated under threat of losing their jobs.
Shift the responsibility to the respective health care facilities. The two big hospital companies can keep the mandatory vaccination policy if they choose, and others can make their own unique and best decisions on patient care, including masks and testing.
Should the state keep pushing its “low two pair,” its pile of chips will be lost addressing patient suffering and potential business discrimination litigation.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
(1) comment
Yes, job well done, if the vaccine actually worked!
Wait, better yet, change the definition of the word "vaccination" and presto, it worked great!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.