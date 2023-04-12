Arlene Violet, a former Rhode Island attorney general who has stayed active in the state’s affairs, told me this week she has decided against running for congress to replace David Cicilline in District 1.
Violet said she consulted with dozens of family and friends, and had another 100 people encourage her to run, but ultimately decided she has too many pending commitments, including as an attorney to clients.
A longtime Breeze columnist, Violet had said she was considering a run for congress as an independent. She would have joined recent announced challengers including Woonsocket Rep. Steve Casey and former Providence Rep. Aaron Regunberg in an increasingly crowded field.
Violet told me she would have enjoyed the campaign, and relished the idea of shaking up Congress a bit. She said she plans to continue writing columns, and for now will need to be content to discharge some of her thoughts on the state of the country in this space.
A win for open government
North Providence Supt. Joseph Goho informed me last week that his school district’s new policy on personnel interactions with the media was posted live on their website.
Revisions, made by Goho and approved by the North Providence School Committee last week, respond directly to my concerns, about the policy as initially written, which prohibited staff members, among other things, from making controversial statements to the media.
The revised policy, in addition to seeing the word “controversial” removed, adds some solid language about employees being able to contact the media, as well as clarifying that the policy only applies to employees speaking or being asked to speak on behalf of the district.
As I’d made the case to Goho both in an email conversation and on the radio with WPRO’s Tara Granahan, the policy as previously written had the potential to be weaponized by a future superintendent, including stifling any comments made negatively by an employee toward them.
I give credit to Goho for hearing me out and quickly making a change based on common sense. The intent was never about stifling speech, he said, but about codifying longstanding policy on the superintendent as the district’s public information officer.
There have been so many times where we’ve seen someone stick with a bad policy only because they couldn’t acknowledge its shortcomings.
School and municipal officials across the state should be more open, not less so, with the flow of information. As I pointed out with Granahan, there seems to be this growing fear of a message getting out there that hasn’t been completely combed through and sanitized for accuracy and proper credits, but I would suggest that that kind of information is often not the best kind of information.
We’re seeing more communities and districts represented by public relations firms, meant to funnel every bit of information through the same place and often distill it to a short statement, and while I understand the desire for no surprises, in this day and age with fewer news outlets covering local matters, it does the public a grave disservice.
Will we as reporters always get every sentence 100 percent correct? No, we’re human, and so are school administrators, and it’s OK for any of us to correct or clarify something later.
Goho has always been great about responding or delegating responsibility to do so quickly, providing any information requested in a timely manner. Other district leaders should follow his lead, including changing course on something when it’s warranted.
Ethan Shorey is the chief editor of all five Valley Breeze newspapers, and has been with The Breeze for 17 years this month.
