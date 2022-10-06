My parents always taught us to be gracious in victory as well as in defeat. One event that should be a source of gratitude to others and respect for a vanquished opponent is a stunning victory in a close election. Yet, Gov. Dan McKee showed an amazing lack of grace when candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes tried to call him to concede the election.

Foulkes actually won the “live election” with votes cast at the poll on election day, losing on absentee ballots. On election night a reporter tweeted that McKee, was going to give his victory speech at 11 p.m. A time-honored protocol is for the losing candidate to call the winner and concede so the winner can have the full recognition of victory when he reports the concession, which also means that no challenge to the election will be mounted.

