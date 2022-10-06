My parents always taught us to be gracious in victory as well as in defeat. One event that should be a source of gratitude to others and respect for a vanquished opponent is a stunning victory in a close election. Yet, Gov. Dan McKee showed an amazing lack of grace when candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes tried to call him to concede the election.
Foulkes actually won the “live election” with votes cast at the poll on election day, losing on absentee ballots. On election night a reporter tweeted that McKee, was going to give his victory speech at 11 p.m. A time-honored protocol is for the losing candidate to call the winner and concede so the winner can have the full recognition of victory when he reports the concession, which also means that no challenge to the election will be mounted.
Foulkes made the call at 10:40 p.m. A top McKee aide, Eva-Marie Mancuso informed McKee that Helena was on the phone. Annoyed, he pontificated, “No, that’s not going to happen” The aide might not have heard his refusal. “Eva, that’s not going to happen. Eva, hang up on them (sic),” he reiterated with a wave of his hand. He repeated it again.
Later, when asked about his dismissal of her call, he made matters worse by saying words to the effect that if someone had a half of brain, they wouldn’t have made the call when he was on the platform. Later, he explained without evidence that she knew he had mounted the stage 20 minutes earlier than reported, a reality she refuted.
To imply that a candidate such as Foulkes who successfully ran the number four company in the Fortune 500 with revenues of approximately $290 billion and who was president of the Harvard University Board of Overseers had “half a brain” was probably an undertaking that a rocket scientist wouldn’t emote. It was reminiscent of his rocky relationship with Rhodes scholar and former Gov. Gina Raimondo, leaving one to wonder whether smart women threaten the governor. It didn’t take him long to demean the very intelligent entrepreneur and Republican candidate, Ashley Kalus, calling her a “seagull manager … crapping over people”, a line he, no doubt, guffawed about with the boys in the back room. She resisted the temptation to call him another species for his chauvinistic remark.
Any candidate’s position on issues is fair game for commentary; personal slurs are not. Nor is using your power over an agency. Earlier in the campaign season, it was pretty widely circulated that Ms. Kalus might run for governor as a Republican. Shortly thereafter, in an unprecedented move and an embargo on any other information about COVID service providers, McKee’s Department of Health announced it had 100 complaints about the Kalus COVID sites. Missing from the “information” was the context that her company had administered more than 426,000 tests and 36,000 injections at that time, which represented 0.000216 complaints. Media requests for a compilation of all site providers’ complaints were rebuffed.
Time will tell if McKee resorts to more insults or will stick with the issues.
Violet is an attorney and former state attorney general.
