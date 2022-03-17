There is no end to my disappointment in policy around production of energy in the United States. For all Americans, the price of gas has exploded higher. For those in our area, heating oil costs have soared too, making for colder homes and more difficulty for those least able to afford it.
No, it’s not Vladimir Putin’s fault, though his invasion of Ukraine made things worse. The blame goes squarely to politicians who mistakenly believed we could save the planet with an abrupt pivot away from fossil fuels and to “clean energy,” even though we have nowhere near enough clean energy to fill the gap.
Your gas and oil are now costly for several reasons, none of which is President Joe Biden’s shutdown – on Day 1 – of the Keystone XL pipeline. The pipeline would not be finished yet had it been left alone. No, fuel is more costly today because Biden’s full administration, representing “green” extremists who got him elected, went to war on the entire fossil fuel industry on Day 1. Last August, his administration ended World Bank lending to any overseas fossil fuel projects. Recently, Biden nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin, a climate warrior who in the past called fossil fuels “a terrible investment,” for the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulatory job, where she can punish banks for financing oil and gas production. Biden’s war on American energy is a multi-headed hydra.
In short, Biden is anti-fossil fuel, and oil companies know it. There’s no incentive to “drill, baby, drill” and lower costs if they will be punished for it. And so, today, they pump less oil than they did pre-COVID. With the worldwide need still growing, prices are rising.
Now in panic, the crazy ideas pour forth from politicians. First, there is Biden himself, begging the journalist-killing Saudis, a Venezuelan despot, and Iran’s terrorist leaders for more oil so he can claim he’s lowering prices. There are no phone calls to Texas. I’ve often wondered: If you’re a “climate warrior,” how does this work? Does overseas oil burn cleaner than ours?
Our own Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse shares the blame for rising oil prices, too. He loathes fossil fuel producers. So what does he want to do? Last week, he called for a new “windfall-profits tax,” a failed 1980 relic that will punish oil companies anew and have them cut production, just as it did in the Jimmy Carter era. If enacted, prices will go even further up.
Here in Rhode Island, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor, has called for suspending the 34-cent-per-gallon state gas tax. Her proposal is pure feel-good politics, and carries no mention of how we’ll fix our roads and bridges if the state comes up $150 million short, the amount the gas tax is expected to collect. (Editor’s note: Republican Sen. Jessica de la Cruz has proposed a suspension of the state’s gas tax through the end of the year, saying last week that it’s good to see another Democrat in Gorbea agreeing with her that Rhode Islanders deserve relief from the pain at the pump. Gov. Dan McKee has indicated some openness to the idea, but says the lost $120 million in revenue would need to be found somewhere else).
Finally, in the way-back machine, you might recall state Gen. Treasurer Seth Magaziner, now a candidate for Congress, crowing last April 21 about taking Rhode Island pension fund money out of fossil fuel investments. He told a gathering of progressives and environmentalists that funds were cut from about 6 percent to 3 percent of invested money. Hooray! Now, what has happened since then? Oil has gone from $61 to $103 per barrel, and Exxon Mobil stock has gone from $56 to $82 (as of Monday), with another $3.70 paid in dividends. Hey pensioners and taxpayers! You lose!
Tom Ward, now retired, founded The Valley Breeze with Jamie Quinn in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.