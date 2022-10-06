My wife and I were enjoying a light continental breakfast last Saturday in the quaint kitchen dining area of what has become a favorite getaway spot on Cape Cod.
The rainy remnants of Hurricane Ian left us an excuse for a lazy day with an ocean view.
But other guests in this intimate setting were chatting about contingency plans for bad weather. Two women in their 50s and enjoying a “girls weekend” shared that they were on the Cape for the first time, so naturally they asked about options. The host offered her thoughts and others politely chimed in.
Typical suggestions. Chatham shopping and the Chatham Bars Inn for a cocktail, and perhaps National Seashore seal watching. I tossed in the Beachcomber, one of my favorite spots in Wellfleet, and of course, someone mentioned Provincetown for lunch.
You don’t expect any debate in this pleasant social scene.
But they got one.
A midwestern couple in town for a wedding down the road endorsed the shopping, but the wife got aggressive on old P-Town.
“Oh, you don’t want to do that. You don’t need to see those people. Lots of hairy men all over each other on the streets, and the restaurants are overrated. It’s just not worth putting yourself though that ride for what is a waste of time.”
Her look and demeanor reminded me of a mature version of the sorority women characters cast in the movie “Animal House.”
And the disgust was palpable.
One of the inquiring touring women caught my eye. I just shrugged and said, “Provincetown is an experience. We’ve enjoyed it.”
They then got up, raincoats zipped, and off they went to parts of the Cape unknown.
Fast forward to Sunday morning in the same place, sipping on tea and coffee, and the touring women walked back in.
The host and we were curious about the previous day’s traveling results. They told us the Chatham Bars Inn was wonderful, the Beachcomber was too crowded in the rain but glad they stopped, and yes, they went to Provincetown.
I thought, “good for them.” They had dusted off the midwestern wife’s speech and had their own day.
While reflecting on enjoying their time at the tip of the island, they wondered about the fuss. I gently smiled and mentioned that there are “bear weekends” from time to time, and that’s where you will see the dreaded big men with hairy legs holding hands and hugging. I told them I was glad they weren’t dissuaded by the other guest’s advice, and we just rolled our eyes, mutually bemused.
These moments were still fresh in my mind when on Monday I read about the weekend’s rather flat debut for the comedy movie “Bros,” with a storyline about two men falling in love.
Revenue was just under $5 million, mostly in New York and Los Angeles, but the rest of the country? Mostly no-shows.
Starring actor Billy Eichner blamed homophobia, which at first seems like an emotionally defensive response. Critics point to a lack of star power, even for the LBGTQ audience.
But a lazy Saturday morning at the Cape does provide evidence that it’s more than ambivalence that could hurt production at the box office.
There are likely still plenty of folks like the midwestern wife, who will feel without compunction the need to offer an unsolicited warning that no craving for hot buttered popcorn could legitimize buying that ticket.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
