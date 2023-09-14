The predictions in this space for last week’s Democratic Congressional District 1 primary were 40,000 turnout and the winner from the overcrowded field of a dozen needing just 25 percent.
A total 39,745 actual votes came pretty close and the win number would have been on the money as well if not for two mini-dramas in this race that were dropped in our laps by the abrupt and selfish resignation of veteran David Cicilline to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, just a couple months after his easy re-election last fall.
In the end, first-time candidate and local Pawtucket boy-done-good Gabe Amo, with a television ad campaign promoting his Smith Hill and White House resume, burst down the stretch and pulled away from the field with a “decisive” 32 percent total, defeating second-place progressive Aaron Regunberg, who reached and topped out at 25.
Drama number one will be remembered as the Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos “signature scandal.” She was touting her own internal poll showing a lead with 22 percent when alarm bells went off in local election board jurisdictions such as Jamestown, Newport and East Providence, citing problems with her nomination papers including a handful of names from the deceased, and other media reports of apparent outright fraud.
While every qualifying campaign gathers at least twice the signatures as required to survive the usual due diligence, this was uniquely controversial, resulting in local police and then attorney general investigations.
When the stories broke, Matos first hid and then eventually called a press conference where she blamed her nascent signature vendor consultant and cried victim all summer.
She shipped in a Bronx congressman who suggested she was the target of racism from opponents and the press. As a bonus, she offered her informal campaign partner Gov. Dan McKee an “incomplete” review when in a debate she was asked to grade his to-date performance, clueless as to how it reflected on her.
It was her race to lose, and she performed, finishing an embarrassing fourth with 8 percent.
Drama number two left thousands of votes up for grabs.
Don Carlson, an entrepreneur and law professor from Jamestown, left the race about a week before primary day. He was the subject of a murky Target12 WPRI TV story about a 2019 nonphysical encounter with a male graduating college student that caused him to claim homosexual bias and eventually withdraw from the race.
He had reportedly invested $600,000 of his own money and raised another $150,000 for the campaign, was up on television, and likely had built a voter cache of at least 10 percent.
That vote went poof.
It left the still-in-play moderate voters who did not want the abrasive consensus leader Regunberg to choose between eventual third-place finisher and Pawtucket State Sen. Sandra Cano and Amo, who made a smart late move to publicize his own internal poll showing him coming from nowhere to second, drafting eight points behind.
He was all over TV, she was not.
Game over.
We should have never suffered this special election, but the consolation prize left us a clear understanding of the shallowness of Matos and perhaps the last dagger in the running career of Regunberg, the Eddie Haskell of local politics.
While far from a consensus majority, the voters did their best, choosing a 35-year-old young man whose personal story and resume resonated and who in this blue district will likely easily win the November special general election.
In this unfortunate chapter in our state’s politics, at least an apparent nice guy will finish first.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
