“Hey Dan, how’s the homeless in Cumberland doing?”
The ice breaking but mildly facetious question came from an acquaintance across tables at a local restaurant.
He smiled and said, “I’m just busting you. I was listening to you on the radio today, lots of homeless talk.”
He offered his theory about how impossible it is to help this “population,” made up of mostly drug addicts and those with mental health challenges. And, that so many really don’t want any help.
I sighed while expressing doubt that anybody wants to freeze to death.
When agreement came on that, we moved on to more comfortable small talk.
But it was true. Talk radio had been dominated by the homeless topic for many days since a group of those who had set up a tent community at the Statehouse had gathered to protest outside the governor’s office demanding to hold him accountable for what they say was his promise for beds for anyone needing them by a deadline of Thanksgiving. Gov. McKee was out of town that day, recharging after a long campaign season. They left frustrated, but they got their news coverage.
While wisely avoiding a public debate on who promised what, the governor and his staff have worked for solutions behind the scenes during his break and then his return.
He has added to the existing infrastructure of homeless shelters a hotel in Warwick for some 50 emergency beds, and is close to bringing the empty Cranston Street Armory online for 50 more.
Unfortunately, the numbers of shelterless people, those sleeping in tents, cars and heaven-knows-where-else have about doubled each of the last four years. Exact consensus on the total is difficult, but the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness puts the current number at about 450.
It’s been a complicated problem for a long time.
There’s the COVID fallout and now making it worse is the exploded rental market hovering near and above $2,000 per month even in not so fancy neighborhoods. Evictions are running at a record pace and even an impressive coordinated entry system set up for emergency shelter by the coalition can’t possibly keep up.
It is the immediate and apparently exclusive charge of the McKee administration to secure more permanent structures, meaning suitable and convertible empty buildings, for the cyclical and critical homeless cold season. Ideas have been floated from advocates to acquire pallet shelters, which are movable two-bed mini houses assembled in a temporary village. The trick is location. Some momentum had been built to try at the state-owned Pastore Center grounds in Cranston. But local officials there put up a big stink, saying with the largest state shelter, the Harrington House, their citizens had put up with enough.
Mid and long-term goals revolve around more permanent housing around the state. Communities, especially affluent ones, are chronically underperforming under statutory state mandates for a percentage of “affordable” homes.
The immediate crisis will likely require a return to more federal and state funded hotel vouchers this winter season. It’s an expensive answer and leaves nothing tangible to show for the money.
One thing is for sure: Homeless folks and their advocates need to rethink showing the governor up by crowding his hallway and intimidating the kids at his Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Governmentally, he’s all they have, because the guy in the restaurant is typical of the almost feigned constituent empathy found from town to town represented by municipal pols who clearly read the tea leaves.
They both would rather tune out the radio than raise their hands to help and open their backyards.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
I have a great idea...
Let's open our borders and saturate our communities and labor force with global poverty and illegal drugs.
That will help, right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.