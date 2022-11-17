Go back to high school when they told us we would get at least 200 points on each SAT test by simply writing our name correctly.

The same kind of thing usually happens in a general election. In a literal or mostly two-person race between major party nominees, the loser usually nets about a 35 percent floor, whether working at it or not.

Tags

(1) comment

Derrick L
Derrick L

Has Kalus moved back to Florida?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.