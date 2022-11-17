Go back to high school when they told us we would get at least 200 points on each SAT test by simply writing our name correctly.
The same kind of thing usually happens in a general election. In a literal or mostly two-person race between major party nominees, the loser usually nets about a 35 percent floor, whether working at it or not.
Every point from there is earned, the closer to 50, the harder the struggle.
Because of the stacked deck for Republicans in Rhode Island, a finish in the 40s and they’ll be remembered for running a good race.
Treasurer candidate James Lathrop got 45 percent with a good public finance resume and his own invested $35,000. Real nice effort.
Lieutenant governor candidate Aaron Guckian earned 43 percent touting experience with, and an endorsement from, former Gov. Don Carcieri, a good private sector track record, and slightly more money. Pretty good.
Perennial secretary of state candidate Pat Cortellessa spent very little dough and earned 40 percent on name recognition. Respectable.
Newcomer attorney general candidate Charles Calenda had an apparently modest budget and years of experience as a staff attorney in the office he sought to lead, and squeezed out a little more than 38 percent. Not embarrassing.
Now enter Ashley Kalus for governor.
She spent $4.7 million, most of it her own, dominating social media and the TV screen and even had her own full-sized picture on a presidential-style campaign bus. It bought her a local media, smitten by the money and the trappings, to treat the contest with a semi subconscious bias for a newsworthy dead heat finish.
But she had only lived here for less than two years, had an open litigation with the state over a COVID services contract, a jumbled articulation of ideas, misconceptions over basic government civics, a vicious tone to her ad campaign, relentlessly referring to the homegrown appointed incumbent as corruptly incompetent, and then topped it off with stare-down debate tactics that asserted the same.
In the end, the voters above the floor sang, “money don’t byy you love.”
38.9 percent.
More than a million bucks per point.
And she hurt Allan Fung.
The former Cranston mayor and two-time gubernatorial candidate clawed his way to 47 percent in the polls and remained stuck there as Democrat State Treasurer Seth Magaziner caught up and cruised by.
There are race-specific reasons for the second congressional district result. Fung was caught in a pickle on key issues such as abortion and social security. He promised to protect both while attempting to thread the needle on the question of Republican leadership in the House. Magaziner effectively choked him with a potential Speaker Kevin McCarthy around his neck.
But don’t discount the damage Kalus did in leaving so much scorched earth, chasing independents and crossover Democrats back to the other side. The residual tailwinds of her near 20-point drubbing blew right through the Fung campaign.
Throw in the General Assembly, where Republicans finished with just seven elected members of the House and five in the Senate. They can now squeeze both caucuses into the proverbial phone booth.
GOP “leadership” opted to simply watch the Kalus hurricane storm into town and destroy nearly everything in her path.
The clean-up will be slow at best. It should start with the party Chairperson Sue Cienki and her team issued reserved seats on that big campaign bus for a figurative one-way trip straight out of town.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
Has Kalus moved back to Florida?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.