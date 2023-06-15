I pulled into the driveway Monday night and there was a young man knocking on the front door. He waited for me to exit the car, hovering, and I asked, “What can I do for you?” He responded, “I’m campaigning,” as he handed me a color brochure for Gabe Amo, running for the First Rhode Island Congressional District.
His presentation seemingly complete, I replied, “Well, there’s only 85 days left in the election and your guy has 3 percent. Being a high-level aide in the White House isn’t going to mean a lot if he doesn’t get it together, and fast.”
Somewhat stunned, he mumbled, “Oh yes, you’re right, thanks” and he high-tailed it on to a safer neighbor whose living isn’t made commenting on politics.
It just happened to be that was the day the first poll released in the race had Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos leading the field with a whopping 22 percent.
It’s her own poll, but likely credible. The campaign, of course, sees it as “incredible.”
Said the candidate, “I first decided to get into this race thanks to an outpouring of calls and support from voters across Rhode Island encouraging me to run. There’s so much at stake – abortion rights, protecting our democracy, housing costs and keeping our community safe from guns. These are exactly the issues I’ve been working on for a decade in public leadership, and I’m grateful that voters have confidence in me to continue working on their behalf. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and use my experience to fight for the people of Rhode island’s first district in Congress.”
She forgot to mention she allegedly received all that outpouring of calls and support from voters across the state to fight for them and that her sleeves were already reportedly rolled up to blah, blah for all the people in Rhode Island as our recently elected lieutenant governor.
And this from her campaign manager, Brexton Isaacs, “These results are affirmation that Sabina Matos is the commanding front-runner for Rhode First District special election. Even in a crowded field, this poll confirms that voters recognize Sabina’s record of leadership and experience on the issues that matter to most Rhode Island families.”
Nah, not really.
What the poll shows is that 43 percent of the likely voters chose nobody because they were surprised that there’s a race this year, and that 22 percent were nice enough to say, “Oh yeah, I think I know her.”
If you’re scoring at home, in second place with 9 percent is former Providence state Rep. Aaron Regunberg and in third is Pawtucket state Sen. Sandra Cano, who just picked up the endorsement of her mayor, Don Grebien, with 6 percent.
You can look up the rest of the group of 16, including Amo. By the end of June, when the voter petitions are due, the field will certainly whittle.
Those remaining will have to campaign at the parks, parades and the beach because with no Republicans or independents, it’s all over the Tuesday after Labor Day.
We of course can thank the resigned David Cicilline and the philanthropic powerhouse Rhode Island Foundation that “recruited” him to be CEO for this disruptive and chaotic mess which is destined to a produce a winner so far from consensus.
Should candidates make a charge at the anemic leader with the rinse and repeat cliché press releases already bored with her recent mandate, they’d better arm their canvassing college kids with some better rhetorical ammo.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
