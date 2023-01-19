You would be hard pressed to find anyone who would say they don’t enjoy an episode of “Caught in Providence.” Whether on cable television or streaming, the mostly parking and traffic ticket cases heard by Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio are addictive.
You see everyday people making mitigating arguments or excuses wrapped in larger big picture life tales, sometimes volunteered, sometimes solicited.
We feel “there but for the grace go I” as we watch for the likely reduction or sometimes complete relief from liability.
Remember, the show began as an unsophisticated local cable and then Channel 6 production.
But in the last decade this presentation has become a national and even international enterprise, exploding on cable television, YouTube, Facebook and other social media.
As the Caprios will tell it, Hollywood came calling a while back, offering His Honor big money to challenge Judge Judy, a show whose formula properly eliminates the real judicial system.
The judge instead opted to stay on the local bench and allow the family to pursue its own commercial route. He sought a state Ethics Commission ruling, and got a narrow non-judicial advisory of approval which limited the judge himself from show income and required in-court camera access to all.
With that, the Caprios were off and running with their own scheme. While dad takes no more than the $56,000 he earns from the taxpayers, his brother Joe and, in the last six years, former state senator son David run the operation, with the help of other family and the public employees who simultaneously aid in the court proceedings and play-act for the cameras.
And it’s all happened in plain sight. So why is this a story?
The judge’s latest four-year term has expired and the new Providence City Council must decide on a plan going forward.
And it has dawned on a few members that his family’s highly profitable use of the taxpayers’ court should undergo a fresh and much deeper review.
The 86-year-old judge is miffed by any such thinking. Two Mondays ago, he told the WPRO morning audience the buzz was an insulting blemish on his record while he repeated that he himself makes not a penny for the show.
His son, however, disclosed his own personal (excluding Uncle Joe and whoever else might earn in the rest of the family) “six-year average” after tax show annual income of just over $100,000. In its reporting, the media has missed the better question: “What are your earnings now?”
It would have been smarter for the Caprios to stay off the air and let the council go through its cursory paces, but instead their self-righteous broadcast interview has raised more questions than answers.
Sensing the turbulence, late last week the judge made a play. He “retired” with the proviso that he be made an emeritus volunteer on the bench.
What a deal. The taxpayers get him for nothing, and the family keeps rolling in the dough.
It’s a Rubik’s Cube of municipal, state and judicial ethics.
More complicating is the judge’s growing international persona resulting in what was apparently a recent paid speaking engagement in the United Arab Emirates, where he promoted the idea of shared family values while seemingly ignoring that, among other human rights concerns, being gay there gets you jailed.
The new City Council may want to chew on that.
The judge’s “volunteer” job is on their docket this week, outcome uncertain.
Whatever the result, viewers, at least here in Rhode Island, should have a way less Pollyanna feeling about being “caught” in its capital city.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
