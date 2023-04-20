An old friend of mine lucked out in the online lottery, reportedly a thousand-to-one chance to get the tickets. He had been there before and was nearly demanding that I take them.
I labored over the decision, the timing coming on the heels of another boys trip that had me away only a couple weeks before.
But this was one you always dream of, maybe a once-in-a-lifetime event, and when my wife threw her support my way, I was in.
Year after year, we golf fans watch as if it’s a holy week of obligation, envious of the connections or luck of “patrons.” You bear with the hyperbole of those you know who have been there.
The Masters at Augusta National.
Our tickets were for the Monday practice round, heroin for a golf junkie.
Two pals and I played and stayed a half-hour away in nearby Aiken, South Carolina, and then early on our day drove over to the course neighborhood in Augusta, eerily similar to the look of Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket, local businesses hawking parking spaces.
Traffic moved, we pulled in to the public lot, left our forbidden cell phones in the car and walked to the north entrance, resembling a theme park, employees incessantly repeating, “Welcome to the Masters.”
Disney for golf.
First passing the TV studios, the practice facility, famous Butler Cabin where the champion Green Jacket is bestowed, the huge retail pro shop with FedEx service, the first of the concessions and fast moving over-attended restrooms.
The younger one in our threesome went immediately for a breakfast sandwich and came back with four. “Uh, you hungry?,” I asked. He responded, “It’s so cheap, I just got excited.”
Safe to say, a few more light meals including the signature $1.50 pimento cheese were consumed over the course of the day, still many less than the beers, which were laid out in green cups cafeteria style. They’d be $15 at any stadium, here in golf heaven, just $5.
The walk is arduous, yet glorious. Not a piece of grass out of place, the hills and contours breathtaking, your television perspective now fine-tuned.
My questions were answered. Yes, the downhill pitch shots on 13 and 15 are near impossible. The 10th fairway is so deep in front of the green, the 14th green, and its many swales are ridiculous, the 11th green is a crapshoot to hit, the space through those trees on the 18th tee is as tight as can be, the hill to that finishing hole steep like a ski slope.
I had tears in my eyes as I sat down with the older pal at the famous Amen Corner 12th tee, only to see the first practice shot, and the first live shot there ever for me, bounce in for a hole-in-one off the club of a journeyman player named Sepp Straka.
We watched Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy practice for 20 minutes from yards away on 16, and feet away teeing off on 17.
The history of that spot swallows you.
I could go on and on. In sum, Augusta National is unspeakably spectacular and now watching on TV will forever be an even more informed special treat.
The moral of the story is not the golf.
It is the kindness of a friend to make the offer, the joy of sharing the trip with buddies, the right decision not to hesitate and just go when you have the chance.
Whenever you can, put a check on your bucket list.
Carpe diem.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
