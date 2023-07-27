Political punditry would offer that in the current contest to replace the resigned District 1 Congressman David Cicilline, given the abundant but weak field, it is Lt. Gov. Sabina’s Matos’ summertime race to lose.
Given the last week, she and her campaign are trying hard to do just that.
First, some background.
Cicilline announced his resignation in the early spring due to his surprise professional move to be CEO of the philanthropic giant Rhode Island Foundation.
Because he took his sweet time to leave Congress and did not begin his new gig until June 1, the special election primaries for Democrats and Republicans are scheduled for Sept. 5, and because the district is so blue, the November general election will be anticlimactic.
Nearly three dozen candidates originally announced their intention to run in this risk-free off-year special race. After the Board of Elections had compiled the required tedious nominating signature petition authentication work of the local town canvassers, the field was “down” to 13 Democrats and two Republicans, and a lottery on each side determined the order of names on the primary ballots.
But somewhere in that midst, a Jamestown election official cited the Matos petitions with the signatures of some deceased people. Then Newport jumped in to say it had other problems, East Providence right behind. The BOE advised the local boards to call the respective municipal police. Eventually, Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha had announced he was conducting a consolidated district-wide criminal investigation into potential fraud.
Still, last Friday, the BOE, while dismissing a crossfire of various competitive campaign complaints including against Matos, cleared her for the required minimum 500 legitimate signatures with more than a couple hundred to spare.
But then, apparently overwhelmed by the cloud hanging over the lieutenant governor’s paperwork and the hired company that generated it, the carping of competitors and the clamor of the media about it and the looming AG investigation to boot, the BOE threw up on itself in the same meeting and in a strange CYA move, asked Neronha’s office to review the entire body of Matos signatures within 30 days.
It might have been smart to have phoned him first, because the sun had not set for the evening before Neronha was expressing his adamant lack of interest in doing the BOE’s job, stating that his fraud investigation on just the signatures would happen on its own timetable and would be unaffected by the business of the ballot.
Then, a televised Matos press conference capped it all off with a verbal circus act, she damning and dissociating from her signature-gathering vendor while her campaign manager and attorney admitted they had no idea what mess lay in the work or what amount and how the vendor was paid.
To say it was all over the place would be kind.
What will this do to her frontrunner status?
With a projection of no more than 40,000 voters in the primary split over a dozen candidates, the shame of this race created by Cicilline leaving means she probably needs no more than 7,500 voters from her base who are willing to look away or who are more focused on trips to the beach instead of the daily news.
Her very decision to abdicate her “commitment” to the job she won last November shows she’s a political mercenary, so in that vein, she should fire her whole staff.
And keep the messy media gatherings to a bare minimum.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.