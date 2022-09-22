The New York Football Giants are 2-0.
In other news, the Rhode Island field is set for a potentially dramatic Nov. 8 general election.
Gov. Dan McKee earned just under 33 percent of the vote to secure the Democratic nomination. Critics will assert that “he won the nomination with less than a third of the vote.”
But do the math.
Helena Buonanno Foulkes, former CVS executive, reportedly spent more than $1.5 million of her own dough introducing herself and then scorching every bit of earth she could in a late surge. She came from a mid-teens polling number to double that in the final count, a formidable foe falling a few points short.
Nellie Gorbea, our popular term-limited secretary of state, was the early favorite. She had leading mid-20s polling early in the race, but never moved. She ran out of cash in the last weeks, relying on attacks paid for by a third-party “independent expenditure” group that couldn’t get the nuances of state election law straight. She had some mishaps on her watch with voting machines, and her promise to be the “housing governor” never took off.
Matt Brown, our former secretary of state, pulled an important 8 percent from the acute progressive movement, slinging corruption charges at the governor in debates, but pulling votes directly away from Foulkes and Gorbea. That’s why McKee took his shots with a smile.
Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, fast talking but refusing to build a legitimate campaign organization, grabbed 3 percent, which may appear like beer swill to you, but not to his competitors.
Add it all up. With the support of labor, municipal leaders, small business and a steady Latino vote, McKee’s win is substantial inside the 110,000-vote primary bubble.
Republican Ashley Kalus, age 40, is up next. She and her husband moved in to Newport when they won a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID testing and vaccination, which was terminated prematurely by the McKee administration. She’s upset and has already spent or booked $2.5 million branding herself as a fighter and has picked up the Foulkes playbook in hitting the governor hard. McKee may want to stay above it, but her incessant attacks will likely result in a return barrage of brutal opposition research and charges of carpetbagging. She’s baiting him for debates. That’s what upset-minded challengers do sometimes, with no care for what they’ve asked for.
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos dodged a key televised debate en route to her win over two legislators. She faces a strong Republican in Aaron Guckian, former aide to Gov. Don Carcieri, who will likely make a cameo of public support.
Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa won a name recognition contest for state treasurer over just-resigned Commerce Secretary Stephan Pryor. He now faces a respected and seasoned municipal finance guy in James Lathrop, currently the bean counter in North Kingstown, who is clearly more qualified for the job. But can he run a campaign?
The race to replace Congressman Jim Langevin between easy Democratic primary winner and current State Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Republican Allan Fung will be a national issues argument and center stage. More on that in the weeks to come.
Rest assured, Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, the election will be in the rear-view mirror and the next worry will be the Patriots making the playoffs.
And, ahem, did I mention the New York Football Giants are 2-0?
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
