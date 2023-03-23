Ed Cooley resigned as Providence College Head Basketball Coach on Monday.
TV news stories immediately had students calling him a fraud and promises to boo him out of the “Amp” next season when he comes to town with his new team, the Georgetown Hoyas.
Some perspective, please.
He is the hometown boy who grew up and played high school basketball here and college really close, paid his dues in the coaching ranks and got the chance to come home.
He wiped clean the memories of an underperforming and undisciplined program. The team went to the NCAA tournament seven times and won both a Big East tournament and regular season championship.
The crowds came back with a huge season ticket holder base and a wild student body culture with the coach orchestrating the play on the floor and the noise level in the building like a maestro.
He reprinted Providence College on the map.
So, why leave such a good thing?
Only a day before he made it official he spent a handful of clumsy minutes on his Channel 12 coaching show telling host Morey Hershgordon about the struggle balancing his love for PC and Georgetown’s unprecedented and highly controversial in-conference pursuit.
He said it was his priority to remain, but explained that “emotional health” was a motivating force to head to Washington.
Translation: his daughter is graduating from there and reportedly staying in town, it’s time to move from the big whale in the small pond who can’t go anywhere without he and his wife being interrupted to a place where he’s just part of the big-time sports mix and the other stuff of family that’s not our business.
And then there’s the great legacy of the late John Thompson, the former Friar-turned-legendary Georgetown coach, white towel draped over his shoulder, the first Black coach to win a national championship.
The slide the Hoyas have experienced under the coaching of alum Patrick Ewing is ripe for a turnaround.
There are those fans who are angry and will remain so, seeing the move as a dishonest letdown, a greedy money grab, from the near $4 million a year he was earning at PC to another reported couple million per in the nation’s capital.
Please. If you know anything about coaching at this level, you know that they’re all addicted to at least the chatter of their financial value and overall status elsewhere.
It’s unfortunate that the new suitor made the move prematurely, dropped dimes about it for publicity, and distracted the Friars late-season and NCAA tournament performance, adding to the sting of the rivalry and leaving the program and its supporters understandably feeling robbed.
Granted, a new coach comes in with the unenviable task of keeping the momentum going, convincing some student-athletes to stay while talent shopping both the old way, recruiting, and the new way, through the transfer portal.
The slogan “Us, We, Together, Family, Friars” will likely take another form.
Twelve years in one place is a long time in the modern life of a college basketball coach, and when you leave, by your own decision or that of the institution, it rarely ends well.
But you should wish Ed Cooley good luck.
Yes, he made his ridiculous money in an arguably overheated and conflicted collegiate sports industry and just left for much more, but his resume speaks for itself.
And he left Friartown a place so much better than he found it.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.