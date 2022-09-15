All due respect to the holidays, this is the most wonderful time of the year.
Ninety degrees is gone, but shorts are not.
Beaches don’t have lifeguards, but the water is still warm.
Outdoor dining is perfect.
You can trim the bushes and the lawn grows more slowly.
The kids are back in school and the neighborhood is quiet again.
Community festivals are everywhere.
It’s the best time to play golf.
Baseball playoffs are near and football season has begun.
And while masks are sometimes still needed, for the most part, the crisis is behind us.
It’s all good.
As long as you can handle the politics.
I’m writing this column on pre-election deadline, so we will deal with the results of the Tuesday statewide primary election next week.
But we certainly can reflect on our stressful democracy, for example, the race for governor.
Just weeks before Labor Day, some media types were complaining that the contest was too quiet.
But the smart ones knew this primary would be like Olympic indoor cycling. The lead competitors barely keep their bikes balanced and standing as they eyeball each other for the first laps, then slowly pedal the bikes, still carefully gauging each other, and then, with just a lap or two to go, all heck breaks loose with the final sprint to the end.
General election policy arguments are easier when Republicans and Democrats come from opposite sides. But take a handful of ambitious candidates from the same party, whose platforms line up similarly, and put them in a primary, it’s going to get personal because it’s all they have.
Their souls are sold to the highly compensated mercenary consultants who first paint their own clients’ portraits through nice enough introductory commercials and then unload the all too familiar broadcast and social media attacks.
You know the negative ad format. The narrator paints the harrowing tale of the opponent’s incompetence and corruption over the gritty black and white pictures, and then quick to the full-color video of the paying candidate mixing it up with adoring supporters.
And true to form, in the last weeks, the predictable donnybrook broke loose between the top three competitors, appointed incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes.
It’s like the war in Syria, shots firing in all directions.
Nellie’s ad says Helena fires too many people in business and Dan should lawyer up over a rumored investigation on a state education contract.
Helena’s ad says Nellie can’t get elections machines to work and yes, Dan is mired in investigations about helping cronies.
Dan’s ad says Nellie can’t follow the rules for legal-produced attack ads, and Helena funds her nasty messages through profits earned from pharmacy-supplied opioids dumped into American homes.
In the televised debates, moderators press the candidates so hard that they can only operate on their heels. Viewer interest in who may actually govern well is drowned out by a WWF contest of pure survival.
And don’t forget to toss in the last weekend battles resembling hockey fights, with big-name surrogates jumping over the boards and onto the ice.
It’s all a disconcerting blur.
You’ll feel better when you remember the season. Whether you’re happy with the election outcome or not, bring your own bikes out to the trail and take in the sounds and sights of the Blackstone River.
Unlike what the candidates provide, when the river is running hard, there is pure peace and tranquility.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
It was interesting to see Dan McKee "win" with 66% of Democrat primary voters voting against him. That, and the lack of enthusiasm to vote for a party that is failing everyone, should make for an interesting election in November.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.