This week we will cross the dozen mark for announced candidates in the race for Congressional District 1. Likely jumping in are yet another current and former state representative, a current aide to President Joe Biden, and a businessman who intends to spend his own million bucks to “professionalize” the race.
Because this is a no-risk special election, now formally scheduled for a September primary and November general, those who have the itch can simply just scratch. You win, you go to Washington. You lose, you keep doing what you’re doing.
At a glance you might say that’s great, the more the merrier. But really what we will have, even with some natural attrition and thinning of the field by the June filing deadline, is way too many cooks in the kitchen. By the time we get to the vote, if you’ve secured the endorsement of the parents of a local Girl Scout troop, you might just have a winning nucleus.
We can thank retiring Congressman David Cicilline and his new employer, the Rhode Island Foundation, for this mess. When each reflects on the resulting celebration of democracy, please respond with your best eye roll.
Thoughts on the national saga:
If two weeks prior to the 2016 election, porn star Stormy Daniels had cooperated in a tell-all story of her alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump a decade prior, would it have hurt him in the race?
The facts of the case are hardly in dispute.
His lawyer and ‘fixer” Michael Cohen negotiated a $130,000 payment to Daniels for her silence. He, in his effort to please his boss, created a shell company to receive funds from his own home equity line of credit to make the payment. For repayment, he and Trump’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, the guy you’d see on “The Apprentice” and who sits in Rikers Island prison as we speak, arranged for a phony retainer repayment schedule to Cohen at more than double the amount to account for the personal income taxes the fixer would pay on the income.
Through 2017, the new president wrote monthly personal checks to Cohen on the amount due, perhaps even from the Oval Office desk.
The money management scenario amounts to a misdemeanor in New York. But prosecutor Alvin Bragg Jr. will attempt to hook the smaller crimes into a larger purpose, the impact on the election, securing a felony conviction.
The many pundits expressing disappointment over the meat and nature of the case distracts from the apparent truth: Donald Trump was not concerned about his marriage, he’d been through that enough times before. He was worried about Stormy handing the win to Hillary Clinton.
He’s even more freaked now, evidenced by the bizarre public attacks on the prosecutor and the judge and their respective family members.
He could end up overnight in jail just for that, sooner than later.
Which of course springs the theory should he spend any time behind bars, it energizes the MAGA base while sucking the oxygen out of every other candidate, creating the perversion of an easy primary win.
Joe Biden will likely survive a rematch in the general election, forcing the country to play it safe, with no options for a new vision.
For these reasons, you could understandably want the prosecutor to just stand down, but you can’t get around the law-breaking scenario for which Trump’s accomplices have already been incarcerated. You and I would face the same fate.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
(6) comments
This all proves that the American people don't know who or what to believe. If you want to enter politics, you should have LESS rights rather than MORE rights than the average American. All political leaders should be subject to a lie detector test. America needs to know the truth. Start with Biden and Trump and then all members of congress and the supreme court.
The MAGA movement is a terrorist organization led by liars and thieves. The corruption from that wicked administration will have ripple effects for years to come. Now they scream that elections were stolen and that all their failures are actually due to ‘wokeness’. Deplorable.
Derrick, imagine my surprise when I read that you claim that the MAGA movement is a terrorist organization. I'm sure that people who have differences in policy decisions are akin to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, MS-13 and the Taliban. And, thank you for elevating this discussion; it's refreshing to see someone speak truth to power. God Bless you. Keep spreading the tolerance to the mouth-breathing, knuckle dragging "terrorists."
No family worst than the Clintons . Want to talk about crime let start their. Now second lets talk Hunter and the laptop, BURISMA, and lets not forget THE BIG GUY. seem people have blinders on when it comes to them . Seems the FBI is controlled by lets see AAAAAAAAAAAA the White HOUSE .
*enthusiast billionaire. My mistake! But yes, harp on Soros and not all the dark money billionaires ins Florida propping up DeSantis and all those failed MAGA politicians in 2022.
All these whataboutisms do not distract from red hats in jail and on trial for sedition against the flag. The leader of that terrorist movement is under charges and investigation, and the lead Supreme Court judge is taking millions from a N*%i enthusiast judge. But yeah, lock her up and the laptop! LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.