This week we will cross the dozen mark for announced candidates in the race for Congressional District 1. Likely jumping in are yet another current and former state representative, a current aide to President Joe Biden, and a businessman who intends to spend his own million bucks to “professionalize” the race.

Because this is a no-risk special election, now formally scheduled for a September primary and November general, those who have the itch can simply just scratch. You win, you go to Washington. You lose, you keep doing what you’re doing.

nickz
nickz

This all proves that the American people don't know who or what to believe. If you want to enter politics, you should have LESS rights rather than MORE rights than the average American. All political leaders should be subject to a lie detector test. America needs to know the truth. Start with Biden and Trump and then all members of congress and the supreme court.

Derrick L
Derrick L

The MAGA movement is a terrorist organization led by liars and thieves. The corruption from that wicked administration will have ripple effects for years to come. Now they scream that elections were stolen and that all their failures are actually due to ‘wokeness’. Deplorable.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Derrick, imagine my surprise when I read that you claim that the MAGA movement is a terrorist organization. I'm sure that people who have differences in policy decisions are akin to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, MS-13 and the Taliban. And, thank you for elevating this discussion; it's refreshing to see someone speak truth to power. God Bless you. Keep spreading the tolerance to the mouth-breathing, knuckle dragging "terrorists."

chief
chief

No family worst than the Clintons . Want to talk about crime let start their. Now second lets talk Hunter and the laptop, BURISMA, and lets not forget THE BIG GUY. seem people have blinders on when it comes to them . Seems the FBI is controlled by lets see AAAAAAAAAAAA the White HOUSE .

Derrick L
Derrick L

*enthusiast billionaire. My mistake! But yes, harp on Soros and not all the dark money billionaires ins Florida propping up DeSantis and all those failed MAGA politicians in 2022.

Derrick L
Derrick L

All these whataboutisms do not distract from red hats in jail and on trial for sedition against the flag. The leader of that terrorist movement is under charges and investigation, and the lead Supreme Court judge is taking millions from a N*%i enthusiast judge. But yeah, lock her up and the laptop! LOL

