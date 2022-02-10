“It’s time to take the training wheels off.”
Those were the words of Westerly Supt. Marc Garceau last week while discussing the growing momentum with his school committee to end mandatory masking in schools. There had been some scuttle that members were ready to throw caution to the wind in acting alone against the state, or at least pass a resolution with a hard ask to the governor for relief.
Garceau has been a lightning rod during the pandemic. He argued for and received a pilot program for “test and stay” and consequently provided initial proof in Rhode Island that hundreds of student school hours could be saved each week in keeping students in the classroom.
The Westerly school leader is an outlier from his peers, who since the beginning of the COVID crisis have punted their responsibility.
Meanwhile last week, Gov. Dan McKee was embroiled in a weird tug-of-war with the legislature over extension of his overall COVID “emergency authority.”
Republican House members filed legislation that would end his executive power, arguing for a return to the pre-COVID status of the state’s version of equal branches of government, ridding McKee of the right to provide numerous temporary and still-virus-battling practical public measures.
But really, the Statehouse drama was only about masks.
At a hearing on the bill, a few hundred parents and activists called for the end of masking in public and in the schools. They mostly cited the burdens on business, the perceived mental health decline for students, and the unproven simple assertion that “masks don’t work.”
Crowds worry legislators. And so, for a few days, even Democrats were telling leadership that they wouldn’t extend the governor’s emergency authority without at least a school masking revision.
But then came a social media post from the Rhode Island National Education Association Executive Director Bob Walsh emphasizing “science.” It momentarily backed off the worried Democrats who need union support. The game of ping-pong was on.
On Monday, New Jersey and Connecticut announced end-of-month suspensions of state school mask mandates, sending authority back to local districts.
At the Tuesday morning deadline for this column, Mckee was working with his interim Health Director James McDonald on a package of changes on masking.
Scheduled to be announced for Wednesday were the quick elimination of public building mask mandates and a March 4 expiration of the school mask mandates, including for athletic competition.
Buy-in came from the two state teacher unions.
But not the school committees or superintendents.
The local elected school committees and superintendents have never wanted to navigate the debates on masking in their districts. They want the state government to own the decision so they can shoulder-shrug at the agitated constituents coming at them from both sides of the argument.
So as McKee copies and pastes the decision of these neighboring states, he satisfies the legislature, and they will likely cower away on the overall matter of his emergency authority for another 45 days. The teacher unions have acquiesced, knowing there is another layer of local protection.
Will there be a metric for infection rates published to aid the local districts? A default line for mask or no mask and an alibi for the knee-knocking school leadership?
Probably not.
So, they will be left holding the bag, prepping for March 4 when the full faces of many kids are eligible to reappear.
When they get nervous removing the training wheels, they can call Mark Garceau down in Westerly.
Rumor is he’s got a good wrench.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
The governor has not once spoken directly to children in this state. Children are not commodities. They are people. They listen.
The vaccine has been available to high schoolers since September. One would think that would mean no cases or masks for grades 9-12. And yet cases remain. So much so that Ponaganset High School had to go virtual in December due to Covid. Why is this? It is not because the vaccine does not work... it does. The vaccination rate is low among children and community spread remains high. While the state says 79% of the population is vaccinated it is no where near that number among k-12. Also, 90% of teachers being vaccinated was considered good enough. Vaccinate or mask. The vaccine will be mandatory in schools come September when it is FDA approved. Remove extracurricular activities (prom, athletics, music) from those who refrain from getting vaccinated. That will be the only motivator since public health concern is not enough to convince the folks in the woods.
