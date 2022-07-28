Don Fox is playing show and tell.

The Burrillville Town Council president brought a couple “high capacity” magazines, unloaded and detached from the main weapons, to a June meeting and said at the time he’ll keep doing it in defiance of the new state law that will soon make his magazines illegal.

Tags

(2) comments

Captain Cumberland
Captain Cumberland

Elected officials should be expected to follow the laws or pay the price for breaking it, just like any other citizen. They are not above the law even if they act like it. You can't claim that you believe in "law and order" but only follow the laws with which you agree. Is it okay if someone wants to drive 120 mph down Route 146 because they don't agree with the posted speed limit? No it's not, and that speeding driver should rightfully face prosecution. The same goes with the new high capacity magazine law. It is punishable with up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000, and should be enforced if someone is purposefully breaking it, just like any other law should be.

Add Reply
Derrick L
Derrick L

Deplorable behavior is the norm now for certain politicians. It's not a badge of honor, it's a symptom of mental illness. Only in a clown world would people use gun hoarding as a substitute of masculinity.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.