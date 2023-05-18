More than 3 million Americans watched the CNN “town hall meeting” with former President Donald Trump last Wednesday night, in that hour representing a fourfold ratings bump for the historic but fledgling network. Millions more saw and will still see highlights from the program on different platforms.
The network needed the oxygen way more than Trump needed the exposure.
Under new management, CNN is under a makeover, attempting to rid itself of a “left” position on the cable news spectrum, a space that MSNBC has successfully wrestled away and secured.
Of course, Fox News is in turmoil, with conservatives and MAGA types now confused as to how to love it. Fresh off its $787 million civil lawsuit defeat from Dominion Voting Systems, the firing of prime-time host Tucker Carlson, and the constant attacks and broken relationship whining of Trump, ratings are down.
CNN now fantasizes about viewer gains from the fallout, ignoring that the likely flow of Fox discontent will send eyeballs further right to Newsmax before any solace is found in their transitioning and internally conflicted platform.
There was evidence that the New Hampshire live audience was stocked with MAGA and “independent” voters who in 2020 voted for Trump. The recruiting signal was clear.
Host Caitlin Collins, who has grown at the network as a White House correspondent who while covering Trump lost her credentials by demanding answers, played a confusing role in the broadcast. She pressed Trump early but inconsistently on his inane responses, and when she became frustrated or exhausted by the “fact check” grinding that he requires, she simply turned to a MAGA person for a question, providing a convenient life raft in the turbulent new CNN waters.
Breitbart types found Trump’s performance magnificent. Those not drunk on his Kool-Aid saw his misogyny in full display, calling the woman who just cleaned his clock in civil court to the tune of $5 million for sexual assault and defamation a “whack job” he’s never met, and the host a “very nasty person” for her intermittent steadfastness for legitimate answers.
In the end, the grumpy and slumped over Trump exhausted Collins and completely wore non-MAGA viewers out, including the bulk of the dual post-game panelists who expressed their horror and disgust.
CNN created dueling echo chambers, one on location and one “back in the studio,” reflecting the giant chasm in our country’s population and politics. It was a make-believe production showing equal deference to polarized constituencies, a chance to clumsily run to the “middle” with one grand night.
FOX and MSNBC criticized from their respective competitive perspectives, some talking heads suggesting that the big takeaway from this poorly managed effort is that you simply can’t interview Donald Trump “live” anymore. Instead, it was explained that news organizations should relegate interviews with him to a process of pre-recording so you can fact check and edit in order to avoid the runaway lies he tells.
I’ve got a better idea for CNN and any other news operation that engages Donald in the future and wants to honestly serve its two objectives of ratings growth and legitimate journalism:
Skip the atmospheric theatrics, choose a pro who is researched to the max and has no fear, go one-on-one with no break for an hour, and provide relentless fact-checked interrogation.
It’s a long shot negotiation with the comeback candidate, but if you want your integrity to remain intact, it’s the only option.
It might feel like an old-fashioned approach, but if he falls for it, watch what remains of the American middle flock to your network.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(3) comments
Maybe Clinton News Network (CNN) should interview your president Biden ? O wait he doesn't give interviews because he would just embarrass himself and our country . The best ratings left networks get is when it is about President Trump . BTY do you think that President could ever get a fair trial in liberal NYC that's why they file cases their.
Before this thread devolves into very fine people's uninformed and/or simply willfully ignored observations of Joe Biden...
He has a stutter since childhood that he still works to overcome. So when you are watching him speak, poised like rabid animals ready to attack every time he pauses with insults like "Sleepy Joe" - you are actually displaying your apex ignorance as well as very real bullying and discrimination tendencies.
No sense in posting references and/or resources since the majority of Biden haters won't bother to read them. They'd actually believe me more if I just said they all have "BDS" which isn;t even a real thing
Nevertheless, you have all been ridiculing someone who could have claimed disability under "Substantially impairing" conditions, but chose to work to overcome it - ultimately becoming President Of The United States.
Have a great time willfully ignoring this information and engaging in your interpretations of civil discourse.
Biden has a stutter? That's your excuse for his babblings? Thanks for the laugh.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.