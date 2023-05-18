More than 3 million Americans watched the CNN “town hall meeting” with former President Donald Trump last Wednesday night, in that hour representing a fourfold ratings bump for the historic but fledgling network. Millions more saw and will still see highlights from the program on different platforms.

The network needed the oxygen way more than Trump needed the exposure.

Maybe Clinton News Network (CNN) should interview your president Biden ? O wait he doesn't give interviews because he would just embarrass himself and our country . The best ratings left networks get is when it is about President Trump . BTY do you think that President could ever get a fair trial in liberal NYC that's why they file cases their.

Meathead Versus The Archie Bunkers Of America
Before this thread devolves into very fine people's uninformed and/or simply willfully ignored observations of Joe Biden...

He has a stutter since childhood that he still works to overcome. So when you are watching him speak, poised like rabid animals ready to attack every time he pauses with insults like "Sleepy Joe" - you are actually displaying your apex ignorance as well as very real bullying and discrimination tendencies.

No sense in posting references and/or resources since the majority of Biden haters won't bother to read them. They'd actually believe me more if I just said they all have "BDS" which isn;t even a real thing

Nevertheless, you have all been ridiculing someone who could have claimed disability under "Substantially impairing" conditions, but chose to work to overcome it - ultimately becoming President Of The United States.

Have a great time willfully ignoring this information and engaging in your interpretations of civil discourse.

Lewis Foster
Biden has a stutter? That's your excuse for his babblings? Thanks for the laugh.

