Gov. Dan McKee should have one clear takeaway from his broadcast State of the State speech last week in front of the General Assembly, the judiciary, and education leaders:
It was not his crowd.
To be fair, based on the facial expressions and the body language across the room, it would be hard to say whose crowd it would be.
It’s a signal that at least when it comes to the specific 113 House representatives and senators across the two chambers, there is a legislative malaise that will have to be considered when setting the agenda.
Sure, there was the occasional polite applause that night for this idea and that, the largest response coming on a promise to sign any assault weapon ban bill to come to his desk.
But for the most part, while the governor, in his first such presentation since being elected to a full four-year term, laid down a workmanlike set of priorities, he was looking into glassy eyes.
You could argue that his spiritual analogies were predictable and his proposed change agency modest. There was no big moment that would drive the gathering to its feet.
For starters, McKee’s tax reduction plan is clearly a slow turn of the Titanic with a .15 percent first year “incremental” state sales tax decrease, a suspension of the soon scheduled 3-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase, a $50 less annual corporate minimum tax, and an elimination of a small potatoes nuisance small business litter fee (which doesn’t go to curbing litter).
Seismic, no. Right direction, yes.
It went over with a thud.
Ironically, in an interview right after the speech, Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi acknowledged the tepid response to the sales tax reduction, suggesting that perhaps the crowd was disappointed, looking for a bigger cut.
Maybe the 12 Republicans wanted more, sure. You hate to challenge the speaker on reading his own room, but that throng of Democrats, chock-full of spending progressives, most likely see it quite differently.
You’d think the demonstrative win McKee enjoyed in the general election would give him some momentum out of the gate. But think back to the prior bloody primary. This General Assembly reflects that trauma and only a handful are loyal and energized.
Perhaps dealing with this crowd will end up to the governor’s advantage. He’s no showboat, his budget reflects that, and he would rather grind it out working near exclusively with leadership, letting them nurse their own elected psych ward.
We’re in uncharted comfortable financial territory with unspent federal COVID funds and an actual likely state surplus. Still, housing and education are monster problems.
Let’s see if the legislature shakes itself off and works with McKee in this new session, perhaps with a one-size-fits-all anti-depressant prescription or at least some group therapy.
More on last week’s column.
Judge Frank Caprio, star of a syndicated cable TV and social media venture, last Thursday was unanimously voted a Chief Judge Emeritus (meaning unpaid volunteer), by the Providence City Council and had the courtroom named in his honor.
But according to his brother’s Twitter post, the show as we know it is done.
It was a diplomatic termination, with too much heat in the kitchen over revelations of the reportedly significant profits earned while feeding off the public court system.
Should the production continue, it will require a new model.
Operating for years in plain sight, in the end, it is the judge and his family that were finally “Caught in Providence.”
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
