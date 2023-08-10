(It will only take you an hour at most to read the most recent Trump indictment.)
Television commercials are up for those Democratic Congressional candidates who can afford it. It’s a pretty inefficient use of precious dollars with sketchy summertime viewership. But they have little choice because the Sept. 5 primary will most likely decide who replaces resigned congressman and now Rhode Island Foundation CEO David Cicilline.
The most common over-consulted theme is a promise to save you from the MAGA Republicans. Lions and tigers and bears, oh my.
(Your favorite news source is not a substitute for reading the indictment yourself.)
We’re at least two years away from the promise of an Autobahn through downtown Providence.
The new 146 north ramp from 95 has a modern engineering feel, and is full relief from the construction drudgery of the mile that precedes it.
Previously already a hazard, it’s now is a combination of bumper-to-bumper traffic and then even more dramatic lane switches made worse by makeshift lane signage that seems to be hurting more than helping.
The first 146 single lane sign is premature, squeezing down unwitting drivers way too early. The second to the left lane has a misleading “95 only” designation and the 95/146 “use left lanes” sign adds to the confusion as it attempts to send Statehouse traffic to the right lane.
Change is difficult and patience from the public is required, but RIDOT needs a seminar on giving directions.
(Chat with friends and family about the latest indictment without reading it makes you the blind leading the blind.)
The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has a big case coming up. Responding to a local GOP complaint, a full-scale investigation is under way regarding a lunch this past winter.
Gov. Dan McKee says he thought he was attending a significant fundraiser at a fancy restaurant, only to find a more intimate gathering with two principals from the Scout consulting firm then under contract for the Cranston Street Armory redevelopment: its lobbyist, and the campaign treasurer.
The consultants came with checks, making it a contribution event. But they had a second objective, to convince McKee that the deal they made with former Gov. Gina Raimondo for consulting fees and consignment on new business at the Armory was a good one, and somehow in error with the treasurer in the men’s room, the lobbyist picked up the bill.
The lunch saga is just one chapter in a series of mishaps surrounding the company’s relationship with the state, including the messy trip to the Scout’s home base in Philadelphia by two administration officials, resulting in one leaving for another job and the other fired.
Bottom line on the project: the former governor made a too expensive taxpayer commitment north of $60 million with no skin in the game for Scout, and the new governor was looking to and eventually did squash it, proposing an alternative plan for the city to consider taking it over and much less burden to the state.
That should be the moral of the story. Instead, stay tuned for the governor’s high-priced, privately paid lawyer’s defense that the governor is not guilty of violating the $25 dollar limit on a gift from an interested party because he can’t remember if he added soup to his salad.
(How about this? Just print the indictment and leave it in the bathroom basket. You’ll be a more informed and a better citizen with only a few trips to the potty.)
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
