She wasn’t charged with any crime or ethics violation and there was no hint of corruption. She just had long-time disagreements, often and not too softly, with the majority of the city’s legislative body.
But with just a month before her uncontested re-election bid, using an archaic provision in its city charter, the Woonsocket City Council over two nights “tried” her and with a 3-2 vote and a couple cute recusals at 1:30 a.m., threw the 10-year veteran mayor out.
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt unceremoniously grabbed her stuff and left the next day. But there’s no need to unpack. She’ll be back sworn into office again on Dec. 6.
It’s not my beat, so I’ll skip the acrimonious details. Suffice to say, I cut my professional teeth on a New Jersey circuit of municipal and county government some four decades ago and it was there I learned that in each jurisdiction there are serious and silly soap operas and a cast of elected and appointed characters to fill the roles.
But this is a horror show.
City Councilor Denise Sierra “worked all summer” to craft nine charges against the mayor, and the case was off and running. Expensive prosecution and defense lawyers, examination and cross of witnesses, an extra paid lawyer to advise the chairperson, who is the council president and just happens to be the heir to the throne.
In the end, they voted no on five counts and yes on four, with the police contract saga the most compelling.
It is standard procedure in municipal government that the executive branch, the mayor, is responsible for negotiating terms of all employees’ contracts and that the legislative branch, the council, ratifies.
In an unprecedented circus move, the council swooped in and without a formal vote crafted its own agreement with the police union, reportedly after three years of prolonged negotiations chiefly led by the city solicitor, who by charter reports to the mayor but whose compensation is controlled by the council.
Baldelli-Hunt refused to acknowledge the contract, claiming that it was illegal and sets bad precedent for the security of mayoral authority. She wouldn’t process the pay increases that came from the pact, while arguing that the agreement she intended to negotiate would actually put more money into the cops’ wallets.
The council could have sought outside mediation from a state agency or the courts. Likely not confident of success that way, they ran a trial against the mayor with a perverted stacked deck. Prosecutor, judge and jury all from their own body.
Rhode Island ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown even felt compelled to weigh in on the weird charter language, asking the council to first, in essence, revise its business model to meet basic democratic standards.
There was of course another civilized option entirely. They could have raised a candidate to run against the mayor.
Instead, this third-world act will cost the taxpayers a likely six-figure bill for the satisfaction of benching her for eight weeks.
Baldelli-Hunt is now using these remaining weeks before the election to go door to door telling her story with her own slate of council candidates in tow.
Notwithstanding the overall other important issues that drive every local election, the people should weigh the severity of this dastardly government act and make a wholesale change, by legitimate means, with their vote.
For this unconscionable political behavior, Councilors Gendron, Cournoyer, Jalette, and Ward are the running bums to rightly throw out.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
There WAS a public trial and it took place over two nights. Evidence was presented by both sides and town councilors then voted their conscience. And, the former mayor was charged with violations of the charter, but Mr. Yorke glossed over that fact. It’s knee-slapping humorous to read that the ACLU director weighed in on this situation; I’d be happy to hear what “weird charter” language he decrees to run afoul of civil liberties. There is a process in place to revise charters and Mr. Brown’s opinions is not one of these processes. Lastly, Mr. Yorke exposes his political biases when, first he states “I’ll skip the acrimonious details” but later states that certain councilors are “bums.” He does exactly what he claims they did – engaged in political theater.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.