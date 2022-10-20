She wasn’t charged with any crime or ethics violation and there was no hint of corruption. She just had long-time disagreements, often and not too softly, with the majority of the city’s legislative body.

But with just a month before her uncontested re-election bid, using an archaic provision in its city charter, the Woonsocket City Council over two nights “tried” her and with a 3-2 vote and a couple cute recusals at 1:30 a.m., threw the 10-year veteran mayor out.

Tags

(1) comment

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

There WAS a public trial and it took place over two nights. Evidence was presented by both sides and town councilors then voted their conscience. And, the former mayor was charged with violations of the charter, but Mr. Yorke glossed over that fact. It’s knee-slapping humorous to read that the ACLU director weighed in on this situation; I’d be happy to hear what “weird charter” language he decrees to run afoul of civil liberties. There is a process in place to revise charters and Mr. Brown’s opinions is not one of these processes. Lastly, Mr. Yorke exposes his political biases when, first he states “I’ll skip the acrimonious details” but later states that certain councilors are “bums.” He does exactly what he claims they did – engaged in political theater.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.