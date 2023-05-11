Taking a long walk around the neighborhood recently, something different became apparent: There were no houses for sale.
It’s hard to remember a time when this was the case. It’s always been that some families were coming or going, at least a few realtor signs over a couple mile walk.
Right now, it seems, nobody is going anywhere.
Sure, you can sell your house for near the premium dollars we topped out at months ago, but the chronic question all homeowners ask is, “Where are we going to go?”
Boomers aren’t upgrading or downsizing, because we don’t want to give up the low mortgage rates we have for double on a new transaction. And because of the upward price pressure for smaller homes or condos, even those who have paid off their current homes have no interest in dipping into savings and portfolios to make a next move.
Because of the slim pickings for listed homes, renters keep renting and reaching. A single young man I know recently made an offer on an urban ring home at $10,000 over the $340,000 listed price only to be outbid, driving the “needs a lot of work” property to more than $400,000. So, for now he can’t build equity and will continue to pay incremental increases in rent and keep prospective new renters from filling his vacancy.
There’s an entire population of working-class taxpayers such teachers, police, firefighters, nurses and so many more who are stretched to the end to maintain any roof over their families’ heads. And they’re lucky for the struggle, because so many they work with are on the outside looking in.
Which is why we need to rethink this term called “affordable housing,” because the need for developers to build is very much for the “workforce,” not necessarily the folks on the “system.”
Every town in the state has a mandate to reach an affordable housing ratio of 10 percent of its housing stock. Some are about halfway there, most not.
In this crossover space are folks who may work and utilize some taxpayer assistance, generally the population that would fill the affordable housing stock. But because of the workforce population needs and municipalities being so short on housing mandates and political will to comply with the law, these traditional “affordable” folks find themselves on the brink and wading into the next lower category.
That would be the “homeless.”
Last winter’s surge of homelessness was in large part due to this downward pressure. It forced families out of existing rental housing they could no longer afford, and left them seeking agency shelters for transitional housing, but oftentimes only the overnight facilities had beds.
That brought them together with the organically homeless population, fighting for a space, which then sent plenty of those folks to encampments, including the high-profile controversial setup on the Statehouse steps.
This week, new Rhode Island Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor is selling hard the McKee administration-proposed budget amendments that would add tens of millions of incentive dollars to the mission of building housing because the Ocean State is, in terms of percentage, dead last in the country.
You may want to make your voice heard to municipal leaders to get in the game and General Assembly members to approve additional state and federal funding.
Sure, we need a national break in inflation and rising interest rates, but we are still desperate for a local strategy to boost inventory.
No matter where we sit in this cycle, we’re all in this soup together.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
