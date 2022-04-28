Growing up as a kid with multiple children in the family, and later as a teen when a bunch of my buddies were piling into the car, you had to remember to make the claim early to secure the front passenger seat in the car. Have a mental breakdown and someone else would call it, and you’d be stuck in the back seat likely quite uncomfortable.
Last week when Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democrat running for governor, put out the challenge to her competitors to release 10 years’ worth of tax returns, “calling shotgun” came to mind. The first one to issue the challenge feels like she is in the passenger seat, and the rest are in the uncomfortable position of deciding to comply.
It’s a ridiculous exercise that some local journalists also obsess over, joining the practice of chronically reporting public salaries connected to government job titles. (i.e. the “$175,000 administrator”) in everyday news stories.
Wait, you say, we the people deserve to know where a politician’s money is coming from.
And you would be right. Knowing to what industry or interest a candidate is likely beholden to is important information.
You can find it in an ethics disclosure.
By law all candidates for office are required to list their financial relationships, complete with categories of income. That’s all you need to sniff out to know who’s in whose pocket.
But to make a political or journalistic call (it’s not required by law) that the actual total adjusted income tax earnings for a candidate and often their spouses be exposed as a price to pay for their interest in public service is just plain dumb.
It’s one reason why talented people don’t run for public office.
Absent criminal or civil inquiries from law enforcement, competitive candidate or scribe demands for tax returns do more to harm the democracy than help it.
Is our top law enforcement officer too chatty?
Take this week’s written report on the saga of DMV Director Bud Craddock.
Craddock owns property in Cranston that became the target of a prostitution investigation in 2020 and became publicly known in June of last year.
Once reported, Gov. McKee, who inherited Craddock in his DMV role, instructed the State Police to conduct a specific investigation on the director’s involvement.
The State Police came up empty on evidence that would result in a charge.
The attorney general could have simply reported that out in a timely fashion, but instead chose to write a public and detailed narrative that suggested Craddock’s answers to questions on the matter “(strained) credulity.”
His decision not to prosecute Craddock hinged on the “beyond reasonable doubt” standard, but clearly laid out a Craddock “must have known (what was going on) scenario.”
Headlines to that effect followed Tuesday, and the governor, stuck between a rock and a hard place, referred the matter to “human resources.” What happens next is anybody’s guess, but there’s no doubt it hangs an unsolicited political noose over his head.
In his former role as federally appointed U.S. Attorney, Peter Neronha kept his case comments close to the vest. As elected attorney general, he sees himself responsible for more than just acting on the facts and the law. He sees himself, on matters both civil and criminal, as a type of “color analyst.”
While many receive his performance style as unprecedented in depth and perspective, he sometimes toes the high wire of overreach past exclusive and disciplined comments on prosecution.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on MyRITV/Fox Providence and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
Show your tax returns or you are guilty until proven innocent. Guilty of what? Well, hiding critical information from the public. What critical information you ask? Why, the information needed by small people to use your earnings as a weapon against you or as a measure with which the opposition can point out how apart you are from the folks who will be voting.
IMHO, the Gorbea ploy makes her a far less attractive candidate. She is being petty and simply trying to gain some public chatter traction to bolster he weak campaign. Of course, her progressive friends will jump in and use her declaration as a talking point to spread the word about how much better she is than the rest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.