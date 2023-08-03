Funny, I just can’t seem to remember the outcry over the projected demolition of McCoy Stadium.
No demonstrations, no vigils, no petitions.
So, unless I’m Rip Van Winkle, it’s fair to say that though sad, the public has accepted the inevitable and approved the replacement plan: a grand consolidated Pawtucket High School campus.
In fact, even had the PawSox stayed, they would have played in a new facility on the riverfront and any remnant of McCoy would have been limited to a museum-like display prominently viewed from the hot dog line.
So, it’s a real head scratcher to see Mayor Don Grebien and his senior staff falling over themselves to appease a seemingly quite eccentric visiting billionaire who in a random moment last month visited the empty facility and now pledges to save it.
Stefan Soloviev is a former two-year undergrad at URI who left school more than 20 years ago and reportedly hasn’t been back to the Ocean State for any length of time since striking it rich, joining his father’s company and then branching off on his own into the grain and transportation business.
As the story goes, Soloviev is meeting an old friend in town and his son, who’s third generation in the business and travels with him, pops over to McCoy to satisfying his stadium photography hobby. Wandering into the facility, dad becomes struck by its deteriorating beauty, and soon after begins a calling campaign on the local media, drumming up attention for his brainstorm.
Pawtucket officials, still suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder, are now doing a two-step.
They’ve given the visitor the keys for inspection, and now await an offer for purchase, rehabilitation and recruitment of a baseball team by end of summer.
Meantime, the red tape of $330 million school design, which pushes formal state approval back to at least winter, once seen as a frustrating delay, is now the breather needed to review the Robin Hood stadium scheme.
Mr. Soloviev says he’ll do the whole thing on his own dime, with no taxpayer money. And he doesn’t want to deal with elected or bureaucratic types. He wants “the people” to fight for their stadium, and then he says nature will take its course. Just check out the new online petition started by a Pennsylvania McCoy ancestor for the evidence of the rally.
Look, the empty stadium is a heart-breaking symbol of failure of the petty politics of former Gov. Gina Raimondo and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello for their dropped ball and loss of the franchise to Worcester. But it was coming down anyway.
And by the way, when the PawSox left, they took minor league regional non-compete rights with them. The only baseball product potentially available would draw no more than a Newport Gulls crowd, nice for that quaint diamond on America’s Cup Avenue, but nowhere remotely close to the product needed to sustain a potential $100 million renewed facility, no matter who is paying for it.
When big-money people sniff around, local leaders act like screaming kids at a Taylor Swift concert.
But in this case, with a fledgling soccer project occupying the Tidewater spot that needs hyper focus, and a real chance for rejuvenating the city’s education future, the elected types would serve the public best by saying “thanks, but no thanks,” and avoid this better-late-than-never disruption while repeating the old adage that if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.
Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
