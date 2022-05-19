When the news broke last month that the online outlet Politico had a draft of a majority opinion written by Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, a likely precursor to flipping Roe vs. Wade and turning the decision on abortion over to each individual state, it set the stage for a battle most thought was in the rear-view mirror.
The side issue of the “leak” dominated the early news cycle, with finger pointing over intent, but did provide the only consensus for the warring parties: that of the security of the court.
Now, that has faded and the core argument is front and center, an example being this past weekend’s pro-choice marches locally and in Washington, at this stage only an exhibition exercise for what is surely to come.
It appears likely that there is at least a 5-4 majority decision that will formally arrive next month, with the court leaping from deciding the single state Mississippi case in front of it on a 15-week pregnancy limit to a full-throttle, all-comers ruling that there is no specific reference to the issue in our Constitution and therefore, as is the forefathers’ directive in the absence, it will discharge to the responsibility to the states.
More than a dozen “trigger” states are poised to, with current laws in place, immediately eliminate or severely curtail most abortion rights, with another dozen right behind them.
Here in the Northeast, most states including Rhode Island are nervously celebrating recent reinforcement of the right to abortion.
In Washington last week, Democrats in the Senate rushed a vote on a newly crafted and overreaching “Women’s Health Protection Act” and managed to lose support of the two empathetic Republican women, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Susan Collins from Maine, as well as West Virginia conservative Democrat Joe Manchin.
It was just a warmup.
For decades, many candidates for office have conveniently navigated a distinction between “personal pro-life beliefs” and “legislative responsibility” because SCOTUS decided the case in 1973 and it didn’t really move the voting needle past the fringe single-issue voters.
Now, on a state level, that is no longer the case. Incumbents and challengers for the individual legislatures will have to be clear on the matter, as it is their governmental body that will decide. Congressional politicians will be on the hot seat too, in that there will be likely more attempts to write a national law.
And because there is a seemingly real possibility that this SCOTUS will find any federal legislation unconstitutional and boomerang it right back to the states, the movement has seriously begun, with our congressman, David Cicilline, among the early chargers, to “pack” the Supreme Court in an attempt to liquidate the conservative majority.
So, for all politicians, it will be time to get off the pot for real.
And who knows, we could see voter referendums where all of us will lose our safe harbor.
In this United States of America, our regional version of settled law on this foundational matter of life and reproductive rights will be one way, and in other regions, something completely different. In a time of incredible conflict in our culture and politics, we needed this like a hole in the head.
Perhaps the biggest mind-blower is that never in our lifetimes would we have imagined that the legality of a woman’s act to terminate her pregnancy will be determined by the location of the doctor’s office and the exit she uses off the interstate highway in our beloved land from sea to shining sea.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
What a number of important issues Mr. Yorke brings up:
First, he brushes away the leak from the Supreme Court. Is this not “insurrection?” Did not the leaker attempt to sway our government? He states the issue has “faded” but it should not fade. The person who illegally leaked the opinion should be found and prosecuted. And maybe they should hold that person in a hole, much like the Jan 6th “insurrectionists.”
Next, Mr. Yorke mentions that Congressman Cicilline is one of the fringe legislators that espouses “packing” the Supreme Court. This is an asinine proposal, for if this is done in this instance, where does it end? Shall we “pack” the court each time one party has a majority? Our Supreme Court would then be relegated to the dustbin of history, for there’d be no end to “packing” and likely we’d see dozens of Supreme Court justices. It’s interesting that Mr. Yorke does not opine on this ridiculous proposal.
Mr. Yorke then writes that we could see voter referendums where all of us will lose our safe harbor. I’m not sure what safe harbor he’s mentioning, but it’s pretty clear that RI will always allow abortion, along with most other of our bordering states.
Lastly, Mr. Yorke finds it “mind blowing” that abortion would no longer be a guaranteed Constitutional “right.” Well, it was never a constitutional right, so the Supreme Court rightly is placing that issue back where it belongs – the people. If folks in State A want it to be legal, it will be so. If folks in State B wish it to be illegal it will be so. Much like gun rights, marijuana legalization, etc…, each state will decide the legality of the issue – not Supreme Court justices. This “settled” law was never settled, but it will be settled in each state – according to the wishes of the citizens therein. What could be more democratic?
"Is this not “insurrection?”"
No, this wasn't an insurrection. An insurrection is a violent uprising against the government by a group of citizens. The leak was neither violent nor was an attempt to overthrow the government.
Whatever law was broken depends on who actually leaked it. If it was a clerk or someone else with access to the draft opinion then there is no federal law that prohibits them from leaking it. A draft opinion is not considered classified information. They can however face professional consequences like losing their license and ability to practice law.
If the person(s) who leaked it somehow stole it by hacking or some other method, then they would be guilty of a crime, like stealing government property.
Cincinnatus, unsurprisingly, is wrong on several alleged "facts." First of all, as Captain Cumberland points out, the leak was not an "insurrection" - but it also broke no law. Find the leaker and "prosecute" him/her? For what? Secrecy of Court deliberations is merely custom. And what if, as many suspect, the leaker was the wife of a sitting Justice?
Second, as to expansion of the court, what is sacred about nine Justices? That's not in the Constitution. In fact the reason for that number is that that used to be the number of Federal judicial circuits. But that has changed - instead of nine, now there are 13, so why not 13 Supreme Court Justices? What was "original intent"?
