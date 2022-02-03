Jim Langevin is tired of the grind.
The veteran Second Congressional District congressman, on the day of the governor’s State of the State address a few weeks back, announced that he was bowing out of the election business. No more runs for the federal seat he has held for more than 20 years. Close confidants reportedly knew it was coming, most everyone else felt their jaw drop.
But the news shouldn’t surprise. Since an accident in his teens, he has been wheelchair-bound and endured a daily regimen that would wipe most of us out in days.
A local state rep, then the youngest ever secretary of state, and now in Washington since 2000, he has shown incredible personal strength and will. Politics and policy aside, he commands bipartisan respect for his tenacity and courage.
Speculation began immediately on who would run for the open seat. Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi, a fellow Warwick man, looked to be the early odds-on favorite. But he’s got arguably most powerful political job in the state. Within a couple days he had reviewed the financial logistics of switching his million-dollar-plus state war chest to a federal campaign combined with his projected status as a rookie in Washington and politely said no thanks.
For national Democrats, keeping the seat is job one. The overcrowded field of gubernatorial candidates challenging incumbent Dan McKee is where the solution would be found.
Former Secretary of State Matt Brown is a disruptor and too far left. Current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea tweeted no interest. So, it came down to former CVS executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes and State Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
Intense negotiations resulted in Magaziner switching over to the congressional race. Within a week after Jim Langevin had created the opening, the treasurer was announcing why it made sense to save the day.
At his press conference, he lamented how hard the week had been. He looked like he had drawn the short straw, or worse, like a hostage forced to say the correct things for the camera.
It was the second time he was squeezed by Foulkes. She crashed his foundational Gina Raimondo network for governor and now forced him to the congressional off-ramp.
He lives on the East Side, a mile from the second district line, and while the law doesn’t require it, the 38-year-old has promised that he and his wife and 3-month-old child will move into the district.
Should he win, he either commutes to Washington or the family moves down, a wildly different vision from a comfortable couple-of-minutes daily ride to the governor’s office.
It’s easy to understand his lack of enthusiasm.
So, with his current state elected status and available resources, he may survive the fledgling Democratic primary competition announced to date, with Ed Pacheco, Joy Fox and Omar Bah also among those in the running. But then he may be looking down the barrel at a serious and seasoned Republican contender in former Cranston mayor and two-time gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung.
Fung is yet to announce as he evaluates the Trumpian mine field nature of his own potential primary race with at least two others, former State Rep. Bob Lancia and current State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz.
But should he get in, he will do so with a clear mind, a chip on his shoulder, and the eye of the tiger.
Magaziner, meanwhile, will run begrudgingly for Congress as a consolation prize.
With every seat in the House of Representatives so much at stake, the national Democrats who forced this rigged deal may well be very sorry they did.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
(1) comment
Pure conjecture. Magaziner does not live in the district, promising to move doesn't make a difference. Why does one feel so entitled to an office rather than a calling to represent and serve the electorate? Oh yeah and his dad flew with Epstein... it's not even about the express... it's about the money laundering that Epstein was involved with. But father and son do not talk about that at Thanksgiving.
