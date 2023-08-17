It was getting pretty deep into the summer night at a wonderful house party this past weekend and a foursome of guys were around the poolside table battling over two, three and four bids with booze and cigars.
Eventually one of the fellas burped up, “Don’t you just hate Biden and Trump?”
I just stared at my cards, offered the slightest of nods and bid three hoping that was the extent of it.
“No really, Dan, don’t you just hate the both of them?”
I bit.
“One a whole lot more than the other.”
“No, you gotta hate both of them. Biden is as dirty as Trump. I spent a lot of time (near Delaware) years ago and everybody knew how corrupt the Bidens were. He’s no better.”
I looked at my acquaintance, who I’ve come to know over the years and whose company I truly enjoy, and said in an effort to end it, “There is no comparison.”
I was, for the most part, successful and we went on with a late night and a lot of laughs.
Reflecting on the moment, I wonder what neutralizes the egregious actions of the former president? In this Trump indictment season, it seems that so many people have put him in a predetermined place, whatever that might be, and built a process of relativity around it.
Certainly, the House Republicans and Hunter Biden have helped. The constant buzz in the Judiciary Committee trying to link the father and the son and dropping the term “impeachment inquiry” have given those who seek a coping corruption balance some solace.
The Department of Justice has a dangling plea deal on the table with Hunter on reduced charges, but last week extended the investigation with another special counsel, taking the steam out of the politics in an effort to display independent motive, thus pushing back on the damage that Trump has done to our institutions.
He has created a fantasy of a “deep state” while running his own amateur version, and torn so deeply at any modicum of trust in government that a deeply troubled and uninformed cultish minority believed on Jan. 6, and may still believe, that it needs to storm it.
But my acquaintance isn’t a MAGA. He likely sees himself more conservative than liberal and distrusts Democrats but believes in Medicare and Social Security.
He mentioned he just wants to pick his political leaders from a “normal” competitive field, later in the evening saying he’d just like to see a new fight card with Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom. Still he is convinced that despite all the trouble Trump has caused, a guy like Biden is given too much shade, and now leans heavily into unsubstantiated historical rumor about the president and the legitimate and still unproven allegations against the troubled prodigal son.
Last week in this space, I encouraged you to read the latest Jack Smith special counsel federal indictment in Washington. Now we have a whopper from Georgia that charges Trump and 18 others for specifically trying to overturn its election results.
My guess is my Hi-Lo-Jack competitor hasn’t read any of the total four separate cases.
He can skip Stormy Daniels. It’s bad, and should be charged, but it’s child’s play vs. the alleged attempts to put the nation’s security in harm’s way or destabilize our democracy.
If he reads any or all of the other three, I trust his good sensibilities would recalibrate his hatred.
And that, in this time we live in, may be the best we can ask for.
Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC.
